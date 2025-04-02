Delinea Partners with Microsoft to Ensure Seamless Transition and Continued Security as Microsoft Entra Permissions Management Retires

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, has partnered with Microsoft to assist Microsoft Entra Permissions Management customers in ensuring they have continued access to advanced Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) capabilities. With Microsoft Entra Permissions Management scheduled for retirement on October 1, 2025, Delinea’s Privilege Control for Cloud Entitlements (PCCE) solution provides a strong alternative that enables enterprises to continuously discover and secure all human and machine identities across Microsoft Azure, AWS, and GCP environments.

Delinea and Microsoft share a long-standing relationship built on a mutual commitment to delivering robust security solutions that empower enterprises to manage identities – and their access – seamlessly across multi-cloud environments. As part of this collaboration, Delinea and Microsoft are dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for existing customers of Microsoft Entra Permissions Management. With dedicated teams in place, both companies will guide businesses through the process, helping them maximize the full capabilities of PCCE.

“The introduction of AI has led to an explosion of human and machine identities at a time when public cloud environments are growing increasingly complex,” said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. “Microsoft and Delinea share a deep, trusted relationship focused on protecting customers and securing their identities. As Microsoft’s partner for cloud entitlement security, together we are ensuring a seamless transition and continued access to cutting-edge identity security, reinforcing the trust Microsoft has placed in Delinea to support its customers.”

Delinea’s PCCE solution enables enterprises to proactively gain control of multi-cloud environments, making it easy to identify anomalous behavior and refactor privileges. It reduces the risk of overprivileged and misconfigured identities through continuous discovery, AI-enabled analytics, and enforcing least privilege. This provides IT administrators greater visibility and deep context into cloud and identity usage to discover excess privilege and limit authorization.

“As we are planning for the retirement of Microsoft Entra Permissions Management, Microsoft is committed to supporting every customer with a seamless transition that minimizes disruption,” said Joseph Dadzie, VP Product Management at Microsoft. “Delinea’s PCCE solution offers a scalable, innovative approach to identity security for public, multi-cloud environments, and represents an effective successor for customers of Microsoft Entra Permissions Management.”

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea's leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle – across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities – including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines – assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a guaranteed 99.99% uptime, Delinea delivers robust security and operational efficiency without compromise.




