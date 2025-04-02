Hola Prime Launches Industry-First One-on-One Mentorship from Market Experts

NEW YORK, NY, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The trading industry has long suffered from a gap in structured, personalized education. While information is widely available, traders are often left in a sea of fragmented resources, outdated strategies, and generic advice that fails to address the realities of live market conditions. Without direct feedback, many struggle with risk management, execution, and psychological barriers, leading to repeated failures in trading challenges and inconsistent performance. Hola Prime is taking a significant step by offering a level of personalized guidance that is virtually unheard of in the industry - one-on-one mentorship with seasoned trading professionals.





For the first time, traders will have direct access to some of the most experienced minds in the financial markets. This initiative is not about passive learning; it is about real-time assessment, expert feedback, and actionable improvement strategies tailored to each trader's needs. Over 85% of traders report improved confidence and decision-making abilities after personalized mentorship. One-on-one mentorship provides traders with an opportunity to analyze their trades with professionals, identify weaknesses in their strategy, and develop a structured, data-driven approach to the markets. Whether it is understanding why a challenge was failed, adjusting risk parameters, or refining execution tactics, these sessions offer an unprecedented level of support.

Unlike generic trading courses or group webinars, these sessions are fully tailored to the individual trader. There is no other firm in the industry offering this level of direct, personal engagement with professional traders.

The initiative is backed by a panel of 20 elite trading professionals, each with decades of experience across multiple asset classes. Howard Friend, with over 30 years in financial markets, specializes in FX market trap trading and algorithmic strategies. Jannie Barwise, an expert in CFDs and futures, provides deep insights into asymmetric trading and volatility adaptation. Sam Saleh, a former institutional trader, shares his expertise in S&P 500 futures and order flow execution. Igor Milosevic, a quantitative strategist and PhD in machine learning, helps traders integrate algorithmic techniques into their trading systems. Michael Keller, a Forex day trading expert, guides traders in disciplined execution and structured risk management. Walter Anga, a gold and crypto trading specialist, teaches systematic, non-discretionary approaches to high-volatility markets. Richard Krugel, a recognized authority in Nasdaq and crude oil trading, helps traders refine technical analysis and market timing strategies.

Beyond mentorship, Hola Prime is also enhancing its educational offerings through live trading sessions and in-depth trading courses, focusing on real-market conditions and execution. Additionally, traders gain access to execution reports that provide full transparency on market conditions, including spreads, liquidity flows, and order execution dynamics. This ecosystem of education, mentorship, and live market insights represents a fundamental shift in how trading knowledge is delivered and applied.

Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime, emphasized the firm's commitment to bridging the knowledge gap in trading education: "Financial literacy extends beyond theoretical learning - it requires real-world application. Traders need structured guidance from professionals who have gained success in the markets, and we are committed to providing that through direct, hands-on mentorship."

Himanshu Chandel, Marketing Director at Hola Prime, highlighted the industry-first nature of this initiative: "No one in the trading industry is offering this level of personalized mentorship. Traders don't just need information; they need precise, expert-led feedback on their trading decisions."

To mark Financial Literacy Month, Hola Prime is offering a 25% discount on $10K to $100K accounts.. Traders interested in personalized coaching can book sessions through Discord or the Hola Prime website. Given the exclusive nature of these sessions, early booking is advised as availability is limited.

