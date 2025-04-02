Bus and Truck Intelligent Tire Market Report 2025-2035: Rising Focus on Fleet Efficiency and Cost Management, Emphasis on Road Safety and Tire Performance, Regulatory Push for Smart Vehicle Technology

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Tire Market for Bus and Truck - A Global and Regional Analysis - Focus on Application, Product, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Intelligent Tire for Bus and Truck Market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by advancements in tire technology, increasing fleet efficiency demands, and the integration of IoT and AI-based monitoring solutions. Intelligent tires provide real-time data on tire pressure, temperature, wear, and load conditions, improving vehicle safety, reducing operational costs, and enhancing overall fleet performance.



By 2035, intelligent tires will become standard in commercial vehicles, with advanced sensor technology, cloud connectivity, and real-time vehicle analytics being key features. The development of self-healing and adaptive tires will further enhance safety and durability. The growing shift toward electric and autonomous trucks and buses will also drive the demand for smart tire monitoring systems to ensure optimal traction, energy efficiency, and load management. Additionally, the shift toward green and sustainable tire materials will further shape the future of the market.

Trend in the Market

Increasing Integration of Intelligent Tires with Telematics and Fleet Management Systems



Fleet operators are increasingly integrating intelligent tires with telematics and AI-driven fleet management platforms. These systems enable real-time monitoring of tire health, predictive analytics for maintenance scheduling, and automated alerts for pressure and load management. The use of cloud and edge computing is enhancing connectivity between intelligent tires and centralized fleet monitoring systems, improving fuel efficiency and reducing tire-related downtime.



Driver in the Market

Growing Focus on Fleet Efficiency and Cost Management



Rising fuel prices and operational costs are pushing fleet owners to invest in intelligent tires to improve fuel efficiency, extend tire lifespan, and optimize vehicle performance. Real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance enable proactive decision-making, reducing unexpected failures and maintenance expenses. Additionally, intelligent tires contribute to safer driving conditions, lowering the risk of accidents due to tire-related failures.



Restraint in the Market

High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs



The deployment of intelligent tire systems requires significant upfront costs for sensor integration, IoT connectivity, and predictive analytics software. Additionally, maintenance of sensor-equipped tires can be more expensive than traditional tires. Fleet operators in developing markets may struggle with adoption due to limited budget allocation for digital transformation.



Opportunity in the Market

Integration with Autonomous Vehicle Systems



The rise of autonomous trucks and buses presents a major opportunity for intelligent tire technologies. Self-driving commercial vehicles require continuous monitoring of tire health, traction, and load distribution to function safely and efficiently. Intelligent tires with AI-driven data analysis, self-healing capabilities, and adaptive tread wear management will become essential components of future autonomous fleet operations.



Regional Analysis

Leading Region: North America



North America is expected to dominate the intelligent tire market for buses and trucks, driven by stringent vehicle safety regulations, high adoption of fleet management solutions, and increasing investments in autonomous vehicle technology. The United States leads in AI-driven fleet monitoring, with companies integrating telematics, predictive maintenance, and cloud-connected tire analytics into logistics and transportation networks. The region also has a strong presence of major tire manufacturers and technology firms, ensuring continued advancements in intelligent tire solutions.



Europe follows closely, with Germany, France, and the U.K. leading the adoption of intelligent tires in public transportation and commercial logistics. EU emissions and road safety regulations are pushing for advanced tire technologies that enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprints.



Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in China, Japan, and India, where rising logistics demand, government initiatives for smart transportation, and increasing EV adoption are driving investments in smart tire technologies. China's strong presence in electric commercial vehicle manufacturing will further boost the adoption of intelligent tires in fleet management.



Segmentation Analysis

By End-User

Fleet Operators (Leading): Fleet owners benefit from real-time tire analytics and predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and costs.

Public Transit Agencies: Governments are investing in smart transportation solutions, integrating intelligent tire monitoring in city bus fleets.

Independent Vehicle Owners: Increasing adoption due to rising fuel prices and demand for cost-efficient maintenance.

By Vehicle Type

Trucks (Leading): Heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks require real-time monitoring for long-haul efficiency and safety.

Buses: Urban transport and inter-city buses are integrating smart tire solutions to ensure passenger safety and fuel efficiency.

By Propulsion Type

Electric Vehicles (EVs) (Leading): Smart tires are crucial for monitoring tire conditions and optimizing range.

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles: Still dominant but transitioning towards fuel-efficient and low-maintenance solutions.

By Technology

Sensor-Based Technology (Leading): Enables real-time monitoring of pressure, temperature, and wear.

RFID-Based Technology: Used for tire tracking and inventory management.

IoT-Enabled Smart Tires: Cloud-connected solutions providing real-time analytics and AI-driven insights.

By Functionality Type

Predictive Maintenance Services (Leading): Prevents breakdowns and reduces operational costs.

Real-Time Monitoring Solutions: Ensures immediate alerts for pressure and temperature fluctuations.

Load Monitoring: Essential for fleet operators managing logistics and weight distribution.

By Sales Channel

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) (Leading): Manufacturers are integrating intelligent tires directly into new vehicle models.

Aftermarket: Growing demand for retrofit solutions among fleet operators.

Industry Outlook

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Adoption of AI and Machine Learning in Intelligent Tire Technologies

Increasing Integration of Intelligent Tires with Telematics and Fleet Management Systems

Shift Towards Green Tires with Intelligent Features

Impact of Rising Fuel Prices on Intelligent Tire Adoption

Role of Intelligent Tires in Addressing Driver Shortage Challenges in Fleets

Cloud-Connected and Edge-Connected Intelligent Tires

Market Drivers

Growing Focus on Fleet Efficiency and Cost Management

Increasing Emphasis on Road Safety and Tire Performance

Regulatory Push for Smart Vehicle Technologies

Market Restraints

High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs

Limited Adoption in Developing Markets

Standardization of Communication Protocols

Battery Life and Sensor Reliability Issues

Market Opportunities

Integration with Autonomous Vehicle Systems

Rising Demand for Fleet Management Solutions

Technology Landscape

Role of Advanced Materials in Enhancing Tire Intelligence

Emerging Technologies: Self-Healing and Adaptive Tires

Supply Chain

Role of Tire OEMs and Third-Party Integrators in Supply Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Pricing Analysis

R&D Review

Patent Filing Trend

Country

Company

Regulatory Landscape

Regional Regulations Impacting Intelligent Tire Adoption

Sustainability and Emission Standards Related to Tire Efficiency

Certification and Standardization Trends in Intelligent Tire Manufacturing

Contribution of Intelligent Tires to Reducing Fleet Emissions

Case Studies

Business Models Analysis for Intelligent Tire Monitoring Services

Key Players of the Market

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Continental AG

Hankook

Pirelli

Apollo Tyres

Bridgestone Corporation

Michelin Group

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Kumho Tire

Toyo

MRF Tyres

Sailun Tire

Linglong Tire

CEAT Tyres

