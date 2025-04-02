Latin Metals Appoints Vice President Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Elyssia Patterson as Vice President, Investor Relations, effective immediately. Ms. Patterson originally joined Latin Metals in 2020, initially supporting digital communications and corporate outreach. Over the past four years, she has played a growing role in the company’s investor strategy, leading efforts to expand capital markets engagement and enhance visibility across key North American, South American, and European investor audiences.

“Elyssia has become an integral part of the Latin Metals team,” commented Keith Henderson, President & CEO. “Her contributions to our investor engagement and brand positioning have been significant, and this appointment reflects her commitment, leadership, and the value she brings to our corporate strategy.”

In her new role, Ms. Patterson will continue to lead investor communications and stakeholder engagement as the Company advances its project portfolio through joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

“I’m proud to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Latin Metals,” said Elyssia Patterson. “We have a strong portfolio in two of the most prolific mining jurisdictions in the world—Argentina and Peru—and we are actively advancing projects with tier-one partners. With increased market focus on gold, copper, and silver—commodities that are not only critical to the global economy but central to our exploration thesis—I believe Latin Metals is well-positioned for a transformative year. I’m excited to continue working alongside Keith and the exceptional technical team as we build on our proven prospect generator model.”

Upcoming Events

Latin Metals is pleased to announce its participation in several upcoming industry conferences, providing a platform to connect with investors, industry leaders, and potential partners:

121 Mining Investment Conference – London, May 12–13, 2025

– London, May 12–13, 2025 Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2025 – Frankfurt, May 16–17, 2025

– Frankfurt, May 16–17, 2025 The Mining Event – Quebec City, June 3–5, 2025



These events offer valuable opportunities to share Latin Metals’ exploration progress in Argentina and Peru, highlight the advantages of its low-dilution prospect generator model, and explore strategic investment and partnership opportunities across its gold, copper, and silver-focused portfolio.

Incentive Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted 1,500,000 common share stock options (each, an "Option") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Options entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months from the grant date. Including this issuance, the Company has now set Options representing 7.9% of the issued and outstanding stock.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration. Current option holders include AngloGold Ashanti (Organullo Gold Project) and Moxico Resources (Esperanza & Huachi Copper-Gold Projects). This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

“Keith Henderson”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 890 - 999 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

Phone: 604-638-3456

E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

