Dispute Resolution Leaders to Explore AI and Emerging Technologies at “The Hague Future Dispute Resolution” Forum

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) and its international division, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), will convene leading voices in the field of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) for “The Hague Future Dispute Resolution” forum on June 10, 2025. From policy to democratizing dispute prevention, the program will explore all ADR methods aimed at better serving parties, particularly those in underserved markets and communities.

Held in collaboration with prominent international partners, including the International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution, the International Council for Commercial Arbitration, the Dutch Arbitration Association, the International Mediation Institute, ArbTech, ODR.com, System.Legal and Wolters Kluwer, the event will gather global in-house counsel, government officials and other dispute resolution leaders, including firm sponsor and speakers from Skadden, Dentons and other leading law firms, to share insights on digital enhancements in arbitration, mediation and online dispute resolution (ODR).

“At our 2024 ‘Future Dispute Resolution’ conference at Stanford University, we discussed how ADR was ripe for tech innovation. That innovation is here,” said Bridget McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA-ICDR. “We are thrilled to convene the next chapter of our program in The Hague in collaboration with our ADR peers and ahead of the Dutch Arbitration Association’s Dutch Arbitration Day in Amsterdam.”

The Hague, home to the United International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration, will host the event at the Peace Palace. This full-day forum will feature global speakers discussing AI and ADR, including the opportunities, challenges and evolving regulations surrounding these technological advances.

The forum will open with a keynote address by Dr. Hab. Marcin Czepelak, Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

Sessions include:

“Unleashing AI or Restraining It? A Counterpoint for Practitioners”

“Engineering Ethical AI: Advancing & Defending Procedural Integrity in International Dispute Resolution”

“Wiping the Slate Clean: Re-Engineering Dispute Management to Drive Business Outcomes”

“Contrast and Collaboration: The Dynamic Relationship Between International Mediation and Arbitration”

“How Do We Get Comfortable with AI-Driven Decision-Making?”

Speakers include:

Steve Andersen, AAA-ICDR, Los Angeles

Marine Assadollahi, Fives, France

Peter Bekker, Dentons, New York

David Evans Murphy & King, Boston

Clare Fowler, Mediate.com

Simon Leimbacker, Jet Aviation

David McIlwaine, Pinsent Masons, London

Andrea Menaker, White & Case, London

Anna Mills, DLA Piper, London

Reza Mohtashami, Three Crowns, London

Sophie Nappert, 3VB, London

Stan Putter, Dutch Arbitration Association

Colin Rule, ODR.com, Palo Alto

Dorothee Schramm, Independent Arbitrator, Zurich

Anke Sessler, Skadden, Frankfurt

Migle Zukauskaite-Totore, Nord Security, Lithuania

Eric Tuchmann, AAA-ICDR, New York

Leonardo D’Urso, ADR Center, Rome

Joshua Walker, System.Legal, New York

Full Event Details:

June 10, 2025: Conference, including lunch and a cocktail reception.

Conference, including lunch and a cocktail reception. Location: Peace Palace, Carnegieplein 2, 2517 KJ Den Haag, Netherlands

Register Here: https://go.adr.org/2025-future-of-dispute-resolution.html

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading alternative dispute resolution service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

About ODR.com and Mediate.com (Resourceful Internet Solutions)

ODR.com, an AAA company, is the global leader in online dispute resolution and offers a proven, secure, and scalable ODR platform that is used by hundreds of organizations around the world, including courts, universities, businesses and government agencies. Since its establishment in 1996, Mediate.com has been the leading mediation website, offering an extensive repository of dispute resolution resources, online courses and a widely utilized directory of global mediators.