Aware Recovery Care Launches ‘Anew by Aware’, a Virtual Clinic for Medication Management in Addiction Recovery

Wallingford, CT, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallingford, CT, April 2, 2025 -- Aware Recovery Care, a pioneer in the in-home substance use disorder treatment industry, is proud to introduce Anew by Aware, a dedicated medication-management brand. Designed to expand access to FDA-approved medications and addiction treatment through virtual care, Anew by Aware serves as a specialized virtual clinic. The brand’s Virtual Detox and Virtual Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) help individuals begin their recovery journey safely and effectively from the comfort of home.

Launching initially in eight of the eleven states where Aware Recovery Care operates (CT, GA, IN, KY, MA, NH, OH, and VA), Anew by Aware brings a compassionate, patient-centered approach to medication management to treat alcohol or drug addiction. Led by experienced psychiatric nurse practitioners, the new brand reflects Aware Recovery Care’s commitment to removing barriers to care and offering personalized, stigma-free support to individuals seeking a new path to recovery.

“As demand for virtual addiction treatment continues to grow, Anew by Aware allows us to clearly communicate the value of our medication-management services while reinforcing our leadership in innovative, home-based recovery solutions,” said Dr. Brian Holzer MD, CEO of Aware Recovery Care. “By providing flexible, accessible, and expert-led care, Anew by Aware is giving individuals a new chance at hope, healing, and long-term success.”

Anew by Aware is designed for individuals who are ready to reduce or eliminate substance use but may not yet be prepared for a long-term, in-person treatment program. With a clinically proven approach built on Aware Recovery Care’s In-Home Addiction Treatment™ (IHAT™) model, Anew by Aware empowers individuals to take the first step toward recovery through a structured and supportive virtual care experience.

“With Anew by Aware, we’re ensuring that more people can access safe, effective addiction treatment without the need for inpatient stays,” said Dr. Lauren Grawert MD, CMO of Aware Recovery Care. “Our medication-management clinic comes to the client’s home virtually, so they don’t have to put the rest of their life on hold as they embark on a life-changing recovery journey. Anew by Aware provides the privacy, convenience, and compassionate expertise people need to take their next step forward.”

Aware Recovery Care helps people affected by addiction recover at home through its groundbreaking, evidence-based In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT) model. By transforming the home into a treatment center and delivering collaborative care with lived experience to those in need, Aware empowers individuals and their loved ones to thrive and make sustainable recovery possible. The program helps clients learn new skills and daily habits required to maintain abstinence while remaining in their community, thereby avoiding the often-difficult return home seen from traditional treatment options. Aware now operates in eleven states (CT, FL, GA, IN, KY, ME, MA, NH, OH, RI, VA) and is poised for further expansion in partnership with established national and regional payors, employers, and other stakeholders.



