Sabina Adamski Returns to Guaranteed Rate Affinity as Vice President of Mortgage Lending in Southern California

CHICAGO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its exclusive partnership with Coldwell Banker, announces that Sabina Adamski has rejoined the company as Vice President of Mortgage Lending in Laguna Niguel and Irvine, California.

Adamski, who has worked in the mortgage industry since 2015, spent a year with Guaranteed Rate Affinity in 2021 before working at another firm for two years. She returns to Guaranteed Rate Affinity for its technology, vast array of loan products, competitive rates, and ability to work closely with real estate professionals to deliver an exceptional customer homebuying experience.

“Ultimately, my priority has always been my clients, partners, and the communities I serve. Returning to Guaranteed Rate Affinity allows me to deliver even more value through better tools and even more solutions,” said Adamski.

“We are pleased to have Sabina back,” said Jim Anderson, Regional President of Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “Our technology and resources will allow her to continue providing excellent service to borrowers and real estate professionals in this market.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere’s real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today’s competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees’ relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.

