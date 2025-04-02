Groundworks® Continues Growth Trajectory with its First Location in Massachusetts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks continues its historic expansion with today’s acquisition of Boston based Busy Dog Basement Technologies. This is the first Groundworks office in Massachusetts and comes directly after the company’s expansion into New Hampshire last month – reinforcing its commitment to delivering localized expertise and quality solutions in New England.

"Groundworks strategically expanded into both New Hampshire and Connecticut earlier this year, but you cannot operate in New England without a strong presence in Boston," said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks. "With our three experienced local teams, now united under the Groundworks name, we're committed to delivering exceptional foundation and waterproofing solutions that will protect and strengthen New England homes for generations to come."

Busy Dog Basement Technologies has served Massachusetts and Rhode Island residents for more than 35 years, delivering high-quality waterproofing, foundation repair, crawl space, and remodeling services. The team will continue to serve their valued customers under the trusted Groundworks name, while also bringing their deep local knowledge to an even wider audience.

"Partnering with Groundworks offers our business the incredible opportunity to scale up quickly to better meet the growing needs of homeowners in our area," said James Pratt, owner of 1-800 Busy Dog Basement Technologies. "Adding the resources and strategic vision of the industry’s best – and largest – company will create an elevated experience for our customers and provides our employees with exciting career growth opportunities.”

Groundworks is a company on the move with almost 80 offices in North America. In the first quarter alone, Groundworks opened in Salt Lake City, Memphis, Fort Wayne, and New Haven coupled with two acquisitions. Since its establishment in 2016, Groundworks has been transforming the foundation solutions industry and expanding into an increasing number of markets across the U.S. and Canada. This powerful blend of regionalized expertise, specialized technology, and unique solutions fuels the company’s success. In 2023, Groundworks took the groundbreaking step of making all its employees owners, offering unmatched career advancement opportunities through its comprehensive training program.

To learn more about Groundworks' success story, its array of residential and commercial services, growing number of locations, and exciting skilled trade career opportunities, visit www.Groundworks.com.

About Groundworks

Groundworks is North America's leading foundation repair and water management solutions company. Our mission is to protect, repair, and improve the customer’s greatest asset, their home, through superior engineered products, highly trained experts, and lifetime guarantees. As an eight-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, and with over 79 offices across the U.S. and Canada, Groundworks’ combined brands have helped improve the lives of over one million homeowners. Learn more about Groundworks’ continued growth and success at www.Groundworks.com

