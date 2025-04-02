Transportation Management Market Disruptions: The $6.3 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’t Afford to Miss

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market, providing key insights for industry leaders looking to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market. The new reports 'Market Share: Transportation Management System (TMS), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Transportation Management System (TMS), 2024-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' reveal a projected market valuation of $6.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.29% from 2024 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic TMS landscape and make informed decisions in an era of complex supply chains and customer-centric logistics.

The Next Growth Frontier in Transportation Management System

In today’s hyper-connected world, where logistics disruptions and delivery demands are increasing, TMS solutions have become essential for enterprises striving for operational agility and cost efficiency. Organizations in industries such as manufacturing, retail, food & beverage, and logistics services are increasingly turning to cloud-native TMS platforms to optimize route planning, automate freight auditing, and ensure end-to-end shipment visibility.

According to Moumita Neogy, Analyst at QKS Group, "TMS is no longer just a freight scheduling tool - it’s the command centre of supply chain resilience. With the convergence of AI, real-time data, and multi-modal logistics capabilities, top vendors are shaping the next generation of transportation intelligence."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in TMS solutions and what’s driving adoption. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, telematics, IoT, and real-time analytics are evolving TMS platforms to support dynamic routing, exception management, and sustainability goals.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including 3G, Alpega Group, BlueRock TMS, BlueYonder, C.H. Robinson, E2open, Infor, Kinaxis, Locus, Manhattan Associates, MercuryGate International, One Network Enterprise, Oracle, Ratelinx, SAP, Shipwell, TESISQUARE, Transplace (Uber Freight), Trimble (Kuebix).

Why This Matters for TMS Platform Vendors

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of TMS solution providers, this intelligence is vital for identifying high-growth logistics segments, fine-tuning positioning strategies, and staying ahead of innovation curves. As enterprises look to reduce freight costs, boost visibility, and deliver customer satisfaction through agile logistics, TMS vendors must deliver flexible architectures, AI-enhanced automation, and seamless integration across logistics ecosystems.

The comprehensive research package includes:

QKS TrendsNXT on TMS Market

TMS Market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on TMS Market

Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

