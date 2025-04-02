Berger Singerman Expands in Central Florida with the Addition of Edward J. Peterson, III and James Eising to Its Award-Winning Business Reorganization Team

Tampa, FL, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Singerman, Florida’s business law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Edward J. Peterson, III as a partner and James Eising as an associate to its Business Reorganization Team. Peterson and Eising will be resident in the firm’s Tampa office. Their addition strengthens the firm’s presence in Central Florida, reinforces its commitment to providing creative and effective bankruptcy and restructuring counsel to clients throughout the region and beyond. Including Peterson, Berger Singerman now has four Fellows of the American College of Bankruptcy on its team, more than any other restructuring practice in Florida.

“Our firm is committed to providing clients with unparalleled bankruptcy and restructuring counsel, and the addition of Edward and James strengthens our ability to do so, particularly in Central Florida,” said Jordi Guso, Managing Partner of Berger Singerman. “Edward’s extensive experience and strategic approach in complex insolvency matters further enhances our award-winning Business Reorganization Team.”

Peterson, a Chambers-ranked bankruptcy attorney, has represented debtors, creditors, and creditor committees in out-of-court workouts and complex bankruptcy cases and matters throughout the Southeast for the past 25 years. His practice also includes commercial litigation, director and officer liability matters, and assignments for the benefit of creditors. Peterson formerly served as president of the Turnaround Management Association of Florida and of the Tampa Bay Bankruptcy Bar Association and is a frequent speaker and author on insolvency issues.

Eising has worked with Peterson in the representation of debtors, creditors, and fiduciaries in complex bankruptcy and restructuring matters. Before joining the firm, he worked as a bankruptcy associate at a Florida-based law firm and served as a judicial extern for the Honorable Caryl E. Delano and the Honorable Roberta A. Colton. Prior to practicing law, Eising had a distinguished 20-year career in the U.S. Army, including as a Green Beret in 5th Special Forces Group, where he held leadership roles in strategic planning and operations.

