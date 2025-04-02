ChainSwap Launches EVM Bot To Further Enable Cross-Chain Trading

Dubai , April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChainSwap, the leading cross-chain trading platform, is enhancing its user experience with the launch of its new EVM Bot, enabling fast and efficient cross-chain trading directly within Telegram.

Built for Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, the ChainSwap EVM Bot empowers users to trade across multiple EVM-compatible blockchains quickly and seamlessly - all without leaving the Telegram interface. Traders can place limit orders, utilize dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategies, manage multiple wallets, and take advantage of advanced features designed for fast, high-performance execution - all from a single, familiar chat environment.

The bot enables lightning-fast trade execution with smart order routing across decentralized exchanges, giving users a powerful edge in responding to live market movements. With customizable strategies and intuitive commands, traders can execute with precision and speed across multiple chains in real time.

“This integration is all about bringing smarter, faster trading to the ChainSwap ecosystem,” said Fitzy, Founder of ChainSwap. “The EVM Bot gives our users a powerful, easy-to-use tool for executing trades across chains without ever leaving Telegram.”

As EVM-based chains continue to drive DeFi innovation, ChainSwap’s EVM Bot is positioned to support both retail and institutional traders with accessible, high-speed trading capabilities across the multi-chain ecosystem.

This milestone marks another major step toward ChainSwap’s vision of making cross-chain trading seamless, accessible, and highly efficient. The EVM Bot integration will roll out later this year, with continued feature upgrades and performance enhancements to follow.

For more updates, visit Chainswap.tech

About ChainSwap

ChainSwap is a platform at the forefront of Web3 innovation, facilitating seamless transactions across multiple blockchains and catering to emerging demand on any chain. By leveraging cutting-edge security protocols like Chainlink's CCIP, ChainSwap provides a secure Layer 5 environment for cross-chain transactions. Its multi-chain DEX simplifies swaps, ensuring user privacy and effortless token distribution within a unified ecosystem. It also allows users to eliminate the need for bridges and decentralised exchanges that do not provide cross-chain support. ChainSwap revolutionises blockchain communication, enhancing chain interoperability and security to unprecedented levels.