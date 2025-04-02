Fatboy Introduces Hammocks and Daybeds Collection for Elevated Outdoor Living

MONTREAL, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This season, Fatboy invites Canadians to discover the art of relaxation with its premium collection of hammocks and daybeds, designed to transform outdoor spaces into luxurious lounging retreats. With products that combine iconic design, clever functionality, and durable materials, this collection offers something for every type of relaxation lover.

Luxurious Hammocks for Unmatched Comfort

Enjoy the ultimate outdoor escape with Fatboy’s freestanding hammocks . Whether it’s sunbathing solo or lounging with a loved one, these hammocks are built to support up to two people. Featuring solid, weather-resistant frames and ultra-comfy fabric, they bring five-star relaxation to any patio, deck, or backyard.

Headdemock Deluxe: The Ultimate Hammock Experience



The Headdemock Deluxe is a premium hammock that doesn’t require trees or ropes. Its sturdy metal stand supports up to 150 kg, while the spacious polyester hammock bed invites you to lounge in total comfort. Foldable and easy to store, it includes a convenient storage bag, making it perfect for home or cottage use.

Headdemock Superb: Relax in Any Season



Made with stain- and UV-resistant Olefin fabric, the Headdemock Superb takes outdoor lounging to new levels. Designed to withstand the elements, this modern hammock is ideal for year-round use. Its minimal, architectural look comes in multiple colours, and it wipes clean in seconds, making it as practical as it is elegant.

Bold, Unique Daybeds for Any Backyard

Fatboy’s daybeds redefine what it means to unwind outdoors. Designed for maximum comfort and modern appeal, these statement pieces add character and charm to every type of outdoor space.

Netorious: A New Way to Lounge



Part hammock, part couch, part recliner, Netorious is a bold addition to Fatboy’s outdoor lineup. Its transparent design, sturdy aluminum frame, and soft net seating offer a unique lounging experience. Light yet strong, Netorious adapts to your mood—sit upright, lie back, or gather with friends. Tension straps let you customize the feel, while its sculptural shape elevates any patio.

Paletti Daybed: Modular Luxury



The Paletti Daybed is the centerpiece of modular comfort. As part of the Paletti Lounge system, it offers luxurious seating for one or two, perfect for laid-back afternoons or festive gatherings. Built with a recyclable base, weather-resistant cushions, and a corrosion-proof steel backrest, the Paletti Daybed is as functional as it is stylish. Maintenance is effortless—spills simply wipe clean.

Ready for Canadian Outdoor Living

All products in the Fatboy Hammocks and Daybeds collection are designed to withstand Canadian weather and are in stock and shipping now from our Montreal warehouse. Whether you're outfitting a backyard, balcony, or resort patio, these pieces bring comfort, design, and versatility to any space.

About Fatboy

Fatboy is a globally recognized Dutch design brand known for its iconic bean bags , innovative outdoor furniture, lighting, and lifestyle accessories that combine playful design with enduring quality. In Canada, all Fatboy orders are shipped from our Montreal-based warehouse, ensuring fast and reliable delivery nationwide.