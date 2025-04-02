U.S. Carbon Dioxide Market Report 2024-2025 & 2033: Value Chain Analysis, Market Map, Pricing Forecasts, & Research and Development Review

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Carbon Dioxide Market - A Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Form, Source, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the United States, demand for carbon dioxide (CO2) is rising across multiple sectors, from food and beverage to enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and metals fabrication. By 2024, heightened focus on sustainability and tightened supply chains (including potential disruptions in ethanol-based CO2) are driving innovation in production methods and distribution logistics. Over the next decade, advanced carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies will further boost CO2 supply from industrial and power-generation sources, aligning with national decarbonization goals.



A growing trend is increased CO2 recovery and utilization from carbon capture projects, where captured emissions from power plants or industrial complexes are purified for commercial sale or usage. This approach not only bolsters CO2 supply but also aligns with corporate ESG goals and government climate incentives, thereby forging new revenue models for otherwise vented emissions.



Driver in the Market



Expanding demand from food, beverage, and health sectors is a key driver. Trends like ready-to-drink carbonated beverages, medical usage, and demand for cold-chain logistics rely on consistent CO2 supply (liquid or dry ice), buoying the overall market and encouraging producers to invest in new production and distribution assets.



Restraint in the Market



Despite robust demand, fluctuating ethanol production and carbon capture economics can cause supply uncertainties. When ethanol plants slow or shut down, CO2 availability tightens, driving up prices and forcing some end users to adopt alternative solutions or scale back operations temporarily.



Opportunity in the Market



Growing carbon credit and CCUS frameworks open new pathways for capturing and monetizing CO2 from large emitters. With supportive policies, producers can expand capacity, fueling CO2 usage in EOR, chemical manufacturing, and novel processes (e.g., algae-based production, synthetic fuels), creating lucrative partnerships between power/industrial plants, pipeline operators, and CO2 end users.



Segmentation by Application

Urea

CO2 used in synthesizing urea for fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

Ties closely to agriculture trends and ammonia production capacity.

Oil and Gas (Enhanced Oil Recovery)

A traditional, large-volume sink for CO2, injecting it into wells to extract additional crude.

New carbon policies and incentives (like 45Q credits) may spur additional EOR projects.

Food and Beverages

Sparkling drinks, meat processing, and modified atmosphere packaging rely heavily on liquid/gaseous CO2.

Market stability but occasional supply disruptions when ethanol production fluctuates.

Metal Fabrication

Used as a shielding gas in welding, supporting automotive, aerospace, and general manufacturing.

Medical

Key roles include insufflation during surgeries, cryotherapy, and calibrating medical devices.

Subject to rigorous quality and safety standards.

Others

Includes firefighting, rubber processing, water treatment, and an expanding set of niche uses.

Segmentation by Form

Gas: Bulk pipelines or cylinders delivered under pressure for industrial or commercial usage.

Liquid: Stored in cryogenic tanks, critical for large-scale distribution, especially in beverage and food processing.

Solid: Dry ice used in cold-chain logistics, shipping perishables, and specialty cleaning.

Segmentation by Source

Conventional: Deriving CO2 from natural wells, ethanol fermentation, ammonia plants, or other established industrial processes.

Renewable: Emerging production via biomass gasification or carbon capture from renewable-based power generation.

Regional Overview (U.S.)

Northeast: Higher population density drives demand for food-grade CO2; less EOR activity.

Midwest: Ethanol plants, major driver of CO2 supply; strong agriculture sector.

South: Substantial EOR in oil fields (Texas), plus high industrial usage.

West: Balanced needs for food/beverage, with some industrial usage in California, along with potential expansions in CCUS.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1. Market: Industry Outlook

2. Application

3. Product

4. Region

5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

6. Research Methodology

