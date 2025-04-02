ScanTech AI Systems and ZKTeco Announce Teaming Agreement to Expand Multi-Layer Smart Security Solutions for Critical Infrastructure Customers Worldwide

ATLANTA, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) (“ScanTech AI”) a leader in AI-driven security screening solutions, and ZKTeco, a global trailblazer in biometric security and identity verification technology, are pleased to announce a Teaming Agreement aimed at delivering an integrated, multi-layer security solution to address evolving security challenges in non-government critical infrastructure markets worldwide.

The companies’ goal is to enable both organizations to expand their market reach, drive sales revenue, and enhance technical innovation by combining ScanTech AI’s cutting-edge detection solutions with ZKTeco’s advanced biometric and identity authentication technologies. By leveraging each organization’s core capabilities, the companies' focus for the teaming will be to create a seamless security ecosystem designed to meet the increasing demand for robust, adaptable, and scalable security solutions.

“In today’s rapidly evolving security landscape, efficiency and adaptability are paramount. We believe that our relationship with ZKTeco will enable security teams to extend their perimeters, enhance detection capabilities, and seamlessly integrate advanced technologies, making a smarter, more autonomous security ecosystem,” said Dolan Falconer, the Chief Executive Officer of ScanTech AI. “Through blending our AI-driven threat detection with smart biometric security advancements, we are aspiring to deliver a next- generation security framework that optimizes operations, reduces response times, and empowers organizations with intelligent, proactive protection.”

“ZKTeco US is excited to announce our Teaming Agreement with ScanTech AI, a leader in advanced AI-powered screening solutions,” said Scott Bohm, EVP of Entrance Control & Operations at ZKTeco USA. “By combining our innovative biometric and access control technologies with ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art capabilities, we aim to strengthen security infrastructure and improve operational efficiency for transportation and other private client facilities. This Teaming Agreement underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance safety while optimizing user experience.”

About ScanTech AI Systems Inc.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s systems are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.

For more information, visit www.scantechais.com

About ZKTECO CO., LTD.

ZKTeco Co., Ltd. provides biometric verification algorithm techniques, sensors, and software platforms worldwide. It offers solutions based on smart verification and identity authentication applications for vertical industries, partners, and system integrators. ZKTeco Co., Ltd. provides body temperature and mask detection devices; visible light products; biometric T&A, RFID attendance, and portable devices; access control devices and accessories; entrance control products; video surveillance products; smart lock products; biometrics readers; and POS terminal and peripherals. ZKTeco Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), including statements regarding ScanTech AI’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including with respect to the Teaming Agreement and any results from the Teaming Agreement, business combinations, revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and services. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, may identify forward- looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations and beliefs made by the management of ScanTech AI, in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effect on ScanTech AI, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ScanTech AI will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements, including product and service acceptance, regulatory oversights, research and development success, and that ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the filings of ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in the current and periodic reports filed or furnished by ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) from time to time with the SEC. All forward- looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof, and ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable securities laws.

