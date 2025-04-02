Endocrine Testing Market to Hit USD 27.2 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Hormonal Disorders | SNS Insider

Pune, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Endocrine Testing Market was valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Endocrine Testing Market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of endocrine disorders, increasing healthcare awareness, and technological advancements in diagnostic solutions.





Market Analysis

The increasing prevalence of endocrine conditions, including diabetes and thyroid disorders, as well as reproductive hormone disorders, is driving the need for accurate and effective diagnostic solutions. The United States share of the global endocrine testing market was a dominant 33% in 2023, aided by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of endocrine disorders, and robust government support of diagnostic innovations. Thyroid disease alone affects more than 20 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) while diabetes affects 37.3 million and the demand for quality endocrine testing has never been greater. The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has provided funding of USD 1.5 billion to aid in the progression of endocrinal disorder screening and management, thus effectively bolstering the market expansion.

Emerging technologies such as new automated immunoassays, mass spectrometry, and next-generation sequencing have been shown to improve testing efficiency and accuracy. Other key factors driving market growth include the increasing adoption of point-of-care (POC) testing and the availability of home-based diagnostic kits. In addition, growing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness about early disease detection are major factors driving the demand.

Endocrine Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 12.6 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 27.2 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.9% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

By Test Type

In 2023, the Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) test segment accounted for the largest revenue share at 27%, due to the high prevalence of thyroid disorders. TSH testing is crucial for the diagnosis of hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, and autoimmune thyroid conditions such as Hashimoto’s and Graves's disease. More than 20 million Americans have thyroid dysfunction, according to the American Thyroid Association, and 60 percent of them are unaware, making widespread testing essential. Both automated immunoassays and comprehensive thyroid panels (free T3, T4, and antibody tests) provide any applicable segment growth. Moreover, the growing geriatric population susceptible to thyroid imbalance, along with its escalating incidence, and increasing screening programs will offer opportunities for the growth of the market.

By Technology

The tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) segment dominated the market and accounted for 25% of revenue share in 2023, due to high sensitivity and specificity, multi-analyte detection, and the small volume of samples required. It is utilized extensively in neonate screening for congenital adrenal hyperplasia, cortisol assays, and for diagnosing vitamin D deficiency. Its dominance is further bolstered by a rise in FDA approvals for MS/MS-based endocrine tests and further adoption in clinical labs. MS/MS is more sensitive and less cross-reactive, and it delivers faster turnaround times than traditional ELISA tests, which makes it an essential tool in steroid profiling and metabolic disorder diagnostics.

By End-Use

In 2023, the hospitals segment held the largest share 68% owing to large diagnostic infrastructure in hospitals, increased patient inflow, and the presence of advanced testing systems. Hospitals routinely carry out endocrine assays for diabetes, thyroid, and reproductive hormone panels, while dealing with complicated cases that necessitate advanced consultations with endocrinology. The government moves Medicare coverage for diabetes and thyroid testing, for instance further prop up hospital-based diagnostics. The growing network of high-throughput automated analyzers and point-of-care testing (POCT) devices for use in hospital-affiliated labs will accelerate the speed and improve the accuracy of test results in this segment, which will help increase its lead.

Endocrine Testing Market Segmentation

By Test Type

Estradiol (E2) Test

Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Test

Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate (DHEAS) Test

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Hormone Test

Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test

Progesterone Test

Testosterone Test

Cortisol Test

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test

Prolactin Test

Insulin Test

Others

By Technology

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Immunoassay

Clinical Chemistry

Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibody Technologies

Sensor Technology

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Commercial Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook

With a 39% Market Share in 2023, North America leads the way due to factors such as high healthcare expenditure, advanced diagnostic infrastructure, and strong Government Support. The U.S. has a big role, as diabetes (37.3 million cases) and thyroid disorder prevalence rises. Growth is further boosted by favourable insurance policies (e.g. ACA-covered preventive screenings) and FDA-approved innovations (e.g. mass spectrometry assays).

Europe also accounts for a significant portion of the market, with key players including Germany, France, and the UK. Demand is supported by strict EU regulations on diagnostic accuracy and national endocrine screening programs. The United Kingdom’s NHS throws its weight behind early diabetes and thyroid testing, increasing uptake. Rapidly increasing healthcare investment, growing awareness of endurance disorder, and improving lab infrastructure are the factors fueling the growth of the APAC market. Govt.-driven demand, such as India’s National Program for Prevention & Control of Diabetes, pushes China, and India as top growth drivers.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories (ARCHITECT i2000SR Immunoassay Analyzer, D-Cellar)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Fisher HealthCare, Immunoassay Analyzer)

Siemens Healthineers (ADVIA Centaur XP Immunoassay System, Atellica Solution)

Roche Diagnostics (Cobas e411 Immunoassay Analyzer, Elecsys Estradiol)

Beckman Coulter (Access Immunoassay Systems, DXI 800)

LabCorp (Eclia Technology, Serum TSH Test)

Mindray (BC-6800 Chemistry Analyzer, CL-3000i Immunoassay System)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (DiaSorin LIAISON, CFX96 Real-Time PCR)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (VITROS ECiQ Immunodiagnostic System, VITROS 3600)

PerkinElmer (Chemagic 360, AutoDELFIA)

Recent Developments

In 2024, Quest Diagnostics announced an enhanced thyroid testing panel with AI-enabled analytic capability for greater diagnostic precision.

FDA clearance of Roche Diagnostics Elecsys cortisol assay to help improve diagnoses of adrenal disorders.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Prevalence of Endocrine Disorders (2023)

5.2 Testing Demand and Volume (2020-2032)

5.3 Healthcare Spending on Endocrine Testing (2023)

5.4 Regulatory Landscape and Compliance (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Endocrine Testing Market by Test Type

8. Endocrine Testing Market by Technology

9. Endocrine Testing Market by Technology

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

