3D Scanners Global Report 2025: Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2030 as Wider Adoption of 3D Scanners Still Faces Certain Roadblocks

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Scanners - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global demand for 3D Scanners is projected to reach US$8.8 billion by 2030 from an estimated market size of US$4.9 billion in 2024 at a robust CAGR of 10.2% between 2024 and 2030.

Some of the primary factors driving the demand for 3D Scanners include wider adoption of portable & handheld scanners, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML), evolution of LiDAR scanners, support offered to multi-modality in scanning, use of cloud-based data processing & collaboration, augmented reality (AR) integration and the need to make these devices affordable & accessible to a wider user base. Owing to the nature of the beast, this technology will continue to develop over the coming period to further provide innovative solutions that can ease lacunae in various sectors.



For example, product lifecycle management (PLM) is a crucial industrial process that entails the stages of concept, design, manufacturing and servicing. At this juncture, 3D Scanners can be utilized for establishing the various requirements and specifications, leading to concept designs and prototypes. In the design stage, a 3D Scanner can be employed for rapid prototyping, computer-aided design (CAD), testing, simulation and analysis. The tool can be further made use of in assembling & manufacturing, followed by quality control at the production stage. Any product's process of life cycle management would be incomplete without documentation, maintenance, repair, replacement, reuse and restoration during the servicing phase, which are adequately accomplished using 3D Scanners.



While these devices have several very evident benefits in terms of advanced technology and applications, wider adoption of 3D Scanners still faces certain roadblocks. These include high initial investment cost to procure equipment and lack of adequately trained personnel to manage these tools. The latter drawback becomes more apparent in instances where 3D scanning systems are integrated with other solutions for improving their functionality, thereby needing the technical proficiency of experts to operate the same.



Further, small- and medium-scale enterprises generally shy away from acquiring and using advanced technological solutions due to budgetary constraints, for which it is imperative that 3D Scanners be affordable and practicable for all types of operations. Accuracy and performance of 3D Scanners can be ensured only by regular proper calibration and maintenance, which can be expensive and take time to achieve, thereby limiting the scope of potential users. Lack of awareness about this technology, despite its quite widespread penetration, and issues related to compatibility when integrated with multiple systems are further hindrances for the demand for 3D Scanners.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 435 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Overview

Scanner Type Outline

3D Scanners Defined

3D Scanners Market by Type

Laser 3D Scanners

Optical 3D Scanners

Structured-Light 3D Scanners

3D Scanners Market by Product Type

Desktop-Based

Fixed CMM-Based

Portable CMM-Based

Tripod Mounted

3D Scanners Market By Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

3D Scanners Market By Application

Face & Body Scanning

Quality & Control Inspection

Rapid Prototyping

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Other Applications (Incl. Digital Modeling & Industrial Metrology)

3D Scanners Market By End-Use Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Architecture & Construction

Automotive

Healthcare & Medical

Manufacturing

Other End-Use Sectors (Include Artefacts & Heritage Preservation, Energy & Power, Media & Entertainment, Mining and Robotics & Automation)

Key Market Players

3D Digital Corp

3D Systems Corp

Artec 3D

Artec Europe, S.a.r.l (Artec 3D)

Autodesk Inc.

Automated Precision, Inc (API)

Basis Software, Inc. - Surphaser

Carl Zeiss AG

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

Creaform Inc. (AMETEK)

CyberOptics Corp

David Vision Systems GmbH

Direct Dimensions, Inc.

Evatronix SA

Exact Metrology by In-Place Machining Company LLC

Faro Technologies, Inc.

Fuel3D Technologies Limited

GOM GmbH

Hexagon AB

Jenoptik AG

Keyence Corp

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Kreon Technologies

Leica Geosystems AG

Maptek Pty. Ltd.

Mitutoyo Corp

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.

Nextengine, Inc.

Nikon Corp

Nikon Metrology NV

OGI System Ltd

Perceptron Inc.

Polyga, Inc.

Renishaw plc

Revopoint 3D Technologies, Inc.

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Scantech (Hangzhou) Co Ltd

ShapeGrabber, Inc.

Shining 3D Tech Co Ltd

Solutionix Corp

Surphaser

THOR3D

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Trimble, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s67u09

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.