Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Allergan Therapeutics, Bausch, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Pfizer

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 33.99 billion 2033 from US$ 22.91 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.48% from 2025 to 2033.



Globally, the use of treatments for inflammatory bowel disease is rising as more people become aware of the advantages of medications including biologics, corticosteroids, and others. According to a study by Science Direct, for example, of the 655 patients in South America, 36.4% of those with Crohn's disease and 9.1% of those with ulcerative colitis utilized biological therapy.



Growth Drivers for the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market



A robust pipeline molecule portfolio is expected to boost product launches over the forecast period.



Some of the factors driving the growth of the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market include the increasing prevalence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis as well as the growing global awareness of the condition. As a result, a number of significant industry participants are concentrating on research and development and investigating novel treatment options for IBD.



For instance, there are now around 145 active clinical trials for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, according to ClinicalTrials.gov. Most of the compounds are in clinical trials in phases three and four. To develop and market PF-06480605 (now RVT-3101), Roivant Sciences established a new Vant in December 2022. A completely human monoclonal antibody called RVT-3101 targets TL1A and is presently being developed in Phase 2b for ulcerative colitis (UC). Pfizer and The Vant have the only right to work together on a next-generation TL1A-directed antibody that just went into Phase 1.



Phase 3 clinical trials were conducted by Eli Lilly and Company to assess the long-term safety and effectiveness of mirikizumab in children and adolescents with Crohn's disease or moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.



Furthermore, the growing need for biologics to treat various ailments has prompted market participants to diversify their product lines and launch their medications internationally. Therefore, it is anticipated that the adoption of inflammatory bowel disease therapies would be supported during the forecast period by the growing regulatory approvals for the drugs introduced by the major companies as well as the growing patient preferences for the prescriptions.



Improved diagnostics



Better diagnostics, which allow for earlier detection and more precise disease monitoring, are a major growth driver for the market for drugs to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). More accurate IBD diagnosis and prompt intervention are made possible by genetic profiling, biomarker-based blood testing, and advanced imaging techniques. Personalized therapy plans made possible by early diagnosis improve patient outcomes. The market for tailored and cutting-edge therapeutics for IBD is driven by the improved disease management brought about by evolving diagnostic tools, which also lower hospitalizations and consequences.



Advancements in biologic therapies



One of the main factors propelling the market for treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is the development of biologic medicines. For moderate to severe cases of IBD, biologics like TNF inhibitors (e.g., infliximab, adalimumab) and more recent drugs that target particular immune pathways (e.g., integrin inhibitors, IL-12/23 inhibitors) provide tailored therapeutic choices. Compared to conventional medications, these treatments are more successful in achieving long-term remission and improving patients' quality of life. Biologic therapies are becoming more and more popular in the treatment of IBD due to their improved efficacy and decreased side effects, which is propelling market growth and promoting further study and investment in novel treatments.



In June 2021, AbbVie declared that SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa), an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor, has been authorized by the US FDA to treat individuals with moderately to highly active Crohn's disease (CD). Furthermore, in October 2023, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi worked together to co-develop and co-commercialize asset TEV'574, which is presently undergoing Phase 2b clinical studies to treat Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, two forms of inflammatory bowel disease.



Challenges in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market



Drugs' exorbitant costs and lax reimbursement guidelines will limit market expansion.



The number of patients receiving treatment for inflammatory bowel disease is lower in underdeveloped nations due to a lack of knowledge about the condition. Furthermore, it is anticipated that in the upcoming years, patients' use of inflammatory bowel disease treatments will be restricted due to the high cost of therapy, which includes both medication and additional expenses.



The yearly mean expenditure per patient for UC and CD in the United States ranged from USD 6217 to USD 11,477 and USD 11,034 to USD 18,932, respectively, according to a 2023 study published in BMC Gastroenterology.



Furthermore, biologics are being used more frequently to treat Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis; nevertheless, the high expense of biologics treatment is restricting market expansion. For instance, in the United Kingdom, Adalimumab costs around USD 12,343 per person annually, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).



The lack of reimbursement for IBD therapy in developing nations like China, Russia, and India restricts the use of these medications in the area. Thus, the demand for inflammatory bowel disease treatments is being constrained by the high cost of inflammatory bowel disease drugs and the absence of reimbursement schemes in underdeveloped nations.



High treatment costs



The market for treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is severely hampered by high treatment costs. Patients and healthcare systems may experience financial difficulty due to the high cost of biologic therapy, which are frequently the most effective treatments. Access to necessary therapies may be restricted by these expenses, particularly in areas with low or middling incomes. Widespread adoption is hampered by the high cost of pharmaceuticals and the need for continuous therapy. Furthermore, inadequate insurance coverage may lead to patients delaying or skipping necessary care, which could have an impact on the course of therapy.



Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Overview by Regions



The market for treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is growing worldwide, with North America leading the way thanks to its sophisticated healthcare system, high treatment uptake, and significant research expenditures. With increased knowledge and accessibility to biologic treatments, Europe is a close follower. Due to rising IBD prevalence and better access to healthcare, the Asia-Pacific region is expanding quickly. Despite their slower adoption rates, the Middle East and Africa are steadily growing as awareness and healthcare systems advance. Treatment availability, economic factors, and healthcare access all affect regional disparities.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Product Portfolio, Financial Insights

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Allergan Therapeutics LLC

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $33.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



