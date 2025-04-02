LocatorX Awarded Multi-Million-Dollar Sub-Contract to Provide DLA Inventory Visibility

ORLANDO, Fla., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocatorX was awarded a sub-contract as part of a multi-million-dollar Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). This solution is part of a project that will provide a next-generation visibility and automated inventory management system to DLA Distribution Centers.

By leveraging critical real-time visibility data captured through LocatorX’s data sensors, the DLA will be able to:

Improve the efficiency of physical inventories, receipt processing, and warehouse materiel tracking.

Increase inventory completeness and timeliness to support audit readiness.

Provide asset visibility and authoritative data, enabling informed logistics decision-making.

Enhance visibility of assets throughout various phases - in transit, storage, process, and use cases.

The DLA manages the end-to-end global defense supply chain – from raw materials to end user disposition – for the five military services, 11 combatant commands, other federal, state, and local agencies, partner and allied nations.

LocatorX Board member and Major General (Retired), James R. Myles, commented, “In today’s complex and rapidly changing environment, having real-time visibility of assets is critical to mission success. It ensures that our soldiers receive the right equipment at the right time, enabling them to operate with maximum efficiency and effectiveness. We look forward to partnering with the DLA to not only enhance operational readiness, but also directly support the safety and success of our troops in the field.”

Added Chester Kennedy, CEO of LocatorX, “We are honored to work with the DLA to provide asset visibility and tracking solutions for such a critical solution. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the highest standards of security and performance.”

LocatorX is the trusted, intelligent supply chain platform providing a unique LX Digital Fingerprint ensuring companies can develop and deliver products with confidence. To learn more about LocatorX, visit www.locatorx.com

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Jody Spencer

LocatorX

jody.spencer@locatorx.com

Mike Jones

LocatorX

mike.jones@locatorx.com



