Kevin Mullins Joins Advisory Board of Alternative Ballistics Corporation to Drive Innovation in Public Safety Technology

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation, An innovative public safety technology company, is pleased to announce that Kevin Mullins, former President/CEO of WRAP Technologies, has joined the company’s Advisory Board.

Mullins brings extensive leadership experience in public safety solutions, with a proven track record of driving innovation and strategic growth in the law enforcement technology sector. His deep understanding of advanced policing tools and commitment to enhancing officers and public safety will be instrumental as Alternative Ballistics continues to expand its impact in the field both domestically and internationally.

"I am honored to join the Advisory Board of Alternative Ballistics Corporation," said Kevin Mullins. "The company is at the forefront of developing solutions that bridge the gap between officer safety and responsible force mitigation. I look forward to contributing to their mission and supporting their continued growth."

Steve Luna, CEO of Alternative Ballistics, expressed enthusiasm about Mullins' appointment: "Kevin’s experience and leadership in the public safety sector make him a valuable addition to our team. His insights will be pivotal as we continue to innovate and provide law enforcement with responsible and effective tools. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Alternative Ballistics Corporation remains committed to advancing less-lethal technology that enhances public and officer safety. The addition of Mullins to the Advisory Board marks a significant step forward in the company’s mission to deliver innovative, responsible solutions for law enforcement agencies worldwide.

About Alternative Ballistics Corp.

Alternative Ballistics Corporation (“ABC”) produces an innovative less-lethal product known as The Alternative® which features patented bullet capture technology. The product is used by law enforcement as a de-escalation tool in critical incidents when encountering a non-compliant subject in crisis, in possession of a weapon other than a firearm, who presents a threat to themselves, to officers, or to bystanders. A lightweight, easy-to-carry docking unit, The Alternative® efficiently attaches to a service weapon to convert a fired bullet into a kinetic impact round that, when deployed from a safe distance, travels downrange with non-penetrating energy, and temporarily incapacitates an individual with low risk of critical injury or death. Once deployed, the service weapon reverts to standard use. The Alternative® may also be available in the future in the commercial market as a self-defense tool for the purpose of protecting life and property. It is the only less-lethal product in either the law enforcement or commercial market that works with a service weapon or semi-automatic handgun for seamless protective cover and doesn’t require transition to a separate device, allowing the user to keep eyes and weapon on the threat at all times.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to advance the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Company Contact:

info@alternativeballistics.com

www.alternativeballistics.com