Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Growth Trends 2025-2033: Advancements in Medical Technology, Rising Infertility Rates, Access in Developing Regions & Growing Awareness and Acceptance

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is expected to reach US$ 49.30 billion 2033 from US$ 27.76 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.59% from 2025 to 2033

The rise of the assisted reproductive technology sector is mostly being driven by advancements in medical technology, rising infertility rates, delayed childbearing, increased awareness, shifting societal standards, and government assistance.



With North America and Europe leading the way in technological developments, accessibility, and high service demand, the market for assisted reproductive technology (ART) is expanding globally. Asia-Pacific shows rapid growth due to rising infertility rates and improving healthcare infrastructure. While growing awareness is propelling market expansion in the Middle East and Africa, these regions nevertheless confront obstacles like restricted access and cultural restrictions.



Growth Drivers for the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Rising Infertility Rates



One major factor propelling the market for assisted reproductive technology (ART) is the rise in infertility rates. As the number of people affected by infertility rises globally, so does the need for ART therapies. 11% of women who had previously given birth were unable to do so again, and 2% of women between the ages of 20 and 44 were unable to give birth at all, according to data released by the National Library of Medicine in December 2022.

The Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe have especially high rates of infertility. The need for ART treatments is growing as a result of the rising incidence of infertility caused by age, medical disorders, and changes in lifestyle. The need for ART therapies is anticipated to increase as more people look for ways to overcome infertility, which will support the market's growth in the upcoming years.



Advancements in Medical Technology



The market for assisted reproductive technology (ART) is mostly driven by developments in medical technology. Developments in methods such as genetic screening, egg/sperm freezing, in-vitro fertilization (IVF), and embryo cryopreservation have greatly increased treatment options and success rates.

Furthermore, treatments are now safer and more successful thanks to the development of non-invasive techniques like genetic testing of embryos and improvements in fertility preservation. By addressing the various demands of individuals and couples dealing with infertility issues, these technological advancements have boosted patient trust, decreased the danger of problems, and extended ART's accessibility, propelling the market's expansion.



Growing Awareness and Acceptance



The market for assisted reproductive technology (ART) is expected to develop significantly due to rising awareness and societal acceptance. More people are seeking ART treatments as a result of increased awareness of fertility alternatives provided by the media, medical experts, and support groups.

The need for ART services is growing as perceptions of non-traditional family arrangements, such as same-sex partnerships and single parents, become more accepting. Public trust in these technologies has also increased as a result of increased visibility of ART success stories. Fertility treatments are now more widely accepted due to increased awareness and wider cultural acceptance, which has increased the use of ART and fueled industry expansion.



Challenges in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

High Costs



In the market for assisted reproductive technology (ART), high costs continue to be a major obstacle. Many insurance policies do not cover the full cost of procedures like IVF, which can be costly and frequently surpass several thousand dollars per cycle. Because of this, many people still cannot afford ART, which restricts access, particularly for those who are uninsured or have low incomes. Since many couples experience several cycles before finding success, the financial strain can result in emotional and psychological stress.



Access in Developing Regions



Due to a lack of specialized clinics, poor medical professional training, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure, access to assisted reproductive technology (ART) is restricted in many developing nations. Furthermore, many people are unable to pay for treatments due to financial constraints, and ART services may be discouraged by social or cultural stigma. The expansion of ART in low- and middle-income nations, where the demand for such services is rising, is hampered by these constraints, which make it extremely difficult to provide fair access to fertility treatments.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Product Portfolio, Financial Insights

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Merck KGaA

Progyny Inc.

Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $49.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Type

6.2 End Users

6.3 Country



7. Type

7.1 In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

7.2 Artificial Insemination



8. End Users

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Fertility Clinics

8.3 Other End Users



9. Country

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Thailand

9.3.7 Malaysia

9.3.8 Indonesia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 South Africa

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 UAE



10. Porter's Five Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkzk1d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.