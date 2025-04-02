Utilities Win Back Favor as Customers Find It Easier to Do Business With Them

Escalent recognizes 40 utilities as Easiest To Do Business With

LIVONIA, Mich., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent reveals that utilities are finally gaining ground in the struggle to make it easy for their customers to do business with them. For the first time since 2021, the study’s first-quarter Customer Effort Score has improved, increasing by 10 points year-over-year to 723 (on a 1,000-point scale).

Consumers rate utilities on 20 attributes, which together form the Customer Effort Score, a measure of how easy it is to do business with a utility.

Since early 2022, utilities have struggled to recover from scoring declines as customers seeking bill assistance faced challenges in understanding their bills and finding cost-saving offerings.

Forty utilities lead the 2025 scoring comeback, standing out as being “easiest to do business with” among 140 of the largest utility companies in the US. These and other findings are from the 2025 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

Significant improvements in customers’ ease-of-use perceptions of voluntary utility offerings—particularly alternative power and fuel options such as rooftop solar, EV charger incentives and backup power generation, home service/protection programs, and rate options—have driven the comeback.

“As utilities expand their program portfolio—or simply do a better job of letting customers know about available programs—making those programs easy to use has proven to be a challenge for some,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy team at Escalent. “Customers expect a streamlined user experience and the utilities recognized as Easiest to Do Business With this year are making great strides toward delivering that experience.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 40 utilities as our 2025 Easiest To Do Business With.

 2025 Easiest Utilities To Do Business With*
 
 AEP OhioLouisville Gas & Electric 
 Atmos Energy – SouthMississippi Power 
 AvistaNew Jersey Natural Gas 
 BGENIPSCO 
 Black Hills Energy – MidwestNorthWestern Energy 
 Cascade Natural GasOPPD 
 CenterPoint Energy – MidwestOUC 
 Chattanooga Gas CompanyPECO 
 Citizens EnergyPeoples 
 Columbia Gas – EastPPL Electric Utilities 
 Columbia Gas – SouthPSE&G 
 ComEdPuget Sound Energy 
 Con EdisonSalt River Project 
 Dominion Energy South CarolinaSouth Jersey Gas Company 
 Elizabethtown GasSpire Missouri – East 
 Enbridge Gas North CarolinaSpire Missouri – West 
 Entergy ArkansasTECO Peoples Gas 
 Entergy MississippiTECO Tampa Electric 
 Florida City Gas CompanyVirginia Natural Gas 
 Georgia PowerWashington Gas 


* Utilities designated as Easiest To Do Business With are selected based on having Customer Effort Scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment or within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the 140 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand nameService providedCustomer Effort Score
Con EdisonCombination741
PECOCombination741
PSE&GCombination736
BGECombination724
National GridCombination718
Delmarva PowerCombination717
EversourceCombination696
NYSEGCombination652
RG&ECombination639
PPL Electric UtilitiesElectric736
Green Mountain PowerElectric720
Duquesne Light CompanyElectric719
PepcoElectric713
Met-EdElectric700
West Penn PowerElectric700
Penn PowerElectric699
Jersey Central Power & LightElectric694
PenelecElectric694
PSE&G Long IslandElectric689
Mon PowerElectric688
Potomac EdisonElectric688
Appalachian PowerElectric674
Atlantic City ElectricElectric670
Central Maine PowerElectric652
Columbia Gas – EastNatural Gas760
Elizabethtown GasNatural Gas757
New Jersey Natural GasNatural Gas750
Washington GasNatural Gas745
PeoplesNatural Gas744
South Jersey Gas CompanyNatural Gas742
UGI UtilitiesNatural Gas736
National Fuel GasNatural Gas731
Philadelphia Gas WorksNatural Gas717


Midwest Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand nameService providedCustomer Effort Score
NIPSCOCombination770
Black Hills Energy – MidwestCombination758
Xcel Energy – MidwestCombination749
Wisconsin Public ServiceCombination745
MidAmerican EnergyCombination743
Montana-Dakota UtilitiesCombination734
Consumers EnergyCombination731
Duke Energy MidwestCombination717
DTE EnergyCombination717
Ameren IllinoisCombination716
We EnergiesCombination714
Alliant EnergyCombination713
CenterPoint Energy – IndianaCombination551
ComEdElectric747
OPPDElectric740
AEP OhioElectric732
Ameren MissouriElectric718
Indiana Michigan PowerElectric718
AES IndianaElectric713
Ohio EdisonElectric709
EvergyElectric706
The Illuminating CompanyElectric698
Toledo EdisonElectric688
AES OhioElectric683
CenterPoint Energy – MidwestNatural Gas756
Spire Missouri – WestNatural Gas751
Spire Missouri – EastNatural Gas746
Citizens EnergyNatural Gas741
Peoples GasNatural Gas727
Atmos Energy – MidwestNatural Gas727
Nicor GasNatural Gas726
Columbia Gas of OhioNatural Gas726
Kansas Gas ServiceNatural Gas717
Enbridge Gas OhioNatural Gas710


South Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand nameService providedCustomer Effort Score
Dominion Energy South CarolinaCombination740
Louisville Gas & ElectricCombination733
CPS EnergyCombination713
MLGWCombination668
Georgia PowerElectric774
Mississippi PowerElectric773
OUCElectric771
TECO Tampa ElectricElectric767
Entergy MississippiElectric760
Entergy ArkansasElectric758
Duke Energy ProgressElectric749
Alabama PowerElectric745
Southwestern Electric Power CompanyElectric741
Florida Power & LightElectric741
Duke Energy FloridaElectric731
Public Service Company of OklahomaElectric731
Xcel Energy – SouthElectric729
Nashville Electric ServiceElectric722
Entergy TexasElectric720
Entergy LouisianaElectric716
Dominion Energy VirginiaElectric712
OG&EElectric711
Austin EnergyElectric710
Duke Energy CarolinasElectric709
JEAElectric709
Entergy New OrleansElectric703
Kentucky UtilitiesElectric701
El Paso ElectricElectric701
FPL Northwest FLElectric664
Kentucky PowerElectric637
Atmos Energy – SouthNatural Gas796
Chattanooga Gas CompanyNatural Gas786
Columbia Gas – SouthNatural Gas780
Virginia Natural GasNatural Gas776
Florida City Gas CompanyNatural Gas767
TECO Peoples GasNatural Gas765
Enbridge Gas North CarolinaNatural Gas761
Piedmont Natural GasNatural Gas759
CenterPoint Energy – SouthNatural Gas754
Texas Gas ServiceNatural Gas747
Oklahoma Natural GasNatural Gas735
Spire AlabamaNatural Gas728


West Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance
Utility brand nameService providedCustomer Effort Score
Puget Sound EnergyCombination746
AvistaCombination736
NorthWestern EnergyCombination727
Colorado Springs UtilitiesCombination707
Black Hills Energy – WestCombination706
Xcel Energy ColoradoCombination698
PG&ECombination680
SDG&ECombination592
Salt River ProjectElectric788
LADWPElectric745
SMUDElectric744
APSElectric740
PNMElectric740
Seattle City LightElectric739
Snohomish County PUDElectric736
Tucson Electric PowerElectric726
Rocky Mountain PowerElectric723
Idaho PowerElectric723
Pacific PowerElectric704
Southern California EdisonElectric700
Portland General ElectricElectric698
NV EnergyElectric660
Cascade Natural GasNatural Gas798
SoCalGasNatural Gas759
Intermountain Gas CompanyNatural Gas749
Southwest GasNatural Gas748
New Mexico Gas CompanyNatural Gas738
NW NaturalNatural Gas723
Enbridge Gas WestNatural Gas707


About the Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential Study

Escalent conducted surveys among 59,793 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 140 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,600 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in April 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

