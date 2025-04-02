Utilities Win Back Favor as Customers Find It Easier to Do Business With Them

LIVONIA, Mich., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent reveals that utilities are finally gaining ground in the struggle to make it easy for their customers to do business with them. For the first time since 2021, the study’s first-quarter Customer Effort Score has improved, increasing by 10 points year-over-year to 723 (on a 1,000-point scale).

Consumers rate utilities on 20 attributes, which together form the Customer Effort Score, a measure of how easy it is to do business with a utility.

Since early 2022, utilities have struggled to recover from scoring declines as customers seeking bill assistance faced challenges in understanding their bills and finding cost-saving offerings.

Forty utilities lead the 2025 scoring comeback, standing out as being “easiest to do business with” among 140 of the largest utility companies in the US. These and other findings are from the 2025 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

Significant improvements in customers’ ease-of-use perceptions of voluntary utility offerings—particularly alternative power and fuel options such as rooftop solar, EV charger incentives and backup power generation, home service/protection programs, and rate options—have driven the comeback.

“As utilities expand their program portfolio—or simply do a better job of letting customers know about available programs—making those programs easy to use has proven to be a challenge for some,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy team at Escalent. “Customers expect a streamlined user experience and the utilities recognized as Easiest to Do Business With this year are making great strides toward delivering that experience.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 40 utilities as our 2025 Easiest To Do Business With.

2025 Easiest Utilities To Do Business With*

AEP Ohio Louisville Gas & Electric Atmos Energy – South Mississippi Power Avista New Jersey Natural Gas BGE NIPSCO Black Hills Energy – Midwest NorthWestern Energy Cascade Natural Gas OPPD CenterPoint Energy – Midwest OUC Chattanooga Gas Company PECO Citizens Energy Peoples Columbia Gas – East PPL Electric Utilities Columbia Gas – South PSE&G ComEd Puget Sound Energy Con Edison Salt River Project Dominion Energy South Carolina South Jersey Gas Company Elizabethtown Gas Spire Missouri – East Enbridge Gas North Carolina Spire Missouri – West Entergy Arkansas TECO Peoples Gas Entergy Mississippi TECO Tampa Electric Florida City Gas Company Virginia Natural Gas Georgia Power Washington Gas



* Utilities designated as Easiest To Do Business With are selected based on having Customer Effort Scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment or within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the 140 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort Score Con Edison Combination 741 PECO Combination 741 PSE&G Combination 736 BGE Combination 724 National Grid Combination 718 Delmarva Power Combination 717 Eversource Combination 696 NYSEG Combination 652 RG&E Combination 639 PPL Electric Utilities Electric 736 Green Mountain Power Electric 720 Duquesne Light Company Electric 719 Pepco Electric 713 Met-Ed Electric 700 West Penn Power Electric 700 Penn Power Electric 699 Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 694 Penelec Electric 694 PSE&G Long Island Electric 689 Mon Power Electric 688 Potomac Edison Electric 688 Appalachian Power Electric 674 Atlantic City Electric Electric 670 Central Maine Power Electric 652 Columbia Gas – East Natural Gas 760 Elizabethtown Gas Natural Gas 757 New Jersey Natural Gas Natural Gas 750 Washington Gas Natural Gas 745 Peoples Natural Gas 744 South Jersey Gas Company Natural Gas 742 UGI Utilities Natural Gas 736 National Fuel Gas Natural Gas 731 Philadelphia Gas Works Natural Gas 717





Midwest Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort Score NIPSCO Combination 770 Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 758 Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 749 Wisconsin Public Service Combination 745 MidAmerican Energy Combination 743 Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 734 Consumers Energy Combination 731 Duke Energy Midwest Combination 717 DTE Energy Combination 717 Ameren Illinois Combination 716 We Energies Combination 714 Alliant Energy Combination 713 CenterPoint Energy – Indiana Combination 551 ComEd Electric 747 OPPD Electric 740 AEP Ohio Electric 732 Ameren Missouri Electric 718 Indiana Michigan Power Electric 718 AES Indiana Electric 713 Ohio Edison Electric 709 Evergy Electric 706 The Illuminating Company Electric 698 Toledo Edison Electric 688 AES Ohio Electric 683 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 756 Spire Missouri – West Natural Gas 751 Spire Missouri – East Natural Gas 746 Citizens Energy Natural Gas 741 Peoples Gas Natural Gas 727 Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 727 Nicor Gas Natural Gas 726 Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural Gas 726 Kansas Gas Service Natural Gas 717 Enbridge Gas Ohio Natural Gas 710





South Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort Score Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 740 Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 733 CPS Energy Combination 713 MLGW Combination 668 Georgia Power Electric 774 Mississippi Power Electric 773 OUC Electric 771 TECO Tampa Electric Electric 767 Entergy Mississippi Electric 760 Entergy Arkansas Electric 758 Duke Energy Progress Electric 749 Alabama Power Electric 745 Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 741 Florida Power & Light Electric 741 Duke Energy Florida Electric 731 Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 731 Xcel Energy – South Electric 729 Nashville Electric Service Electric 722 Entergy Texas Electric 720 Entergy Louisiana Electric 716 Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 712 OG&E Electric 711 Austin Energy Electric 710 Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 709 JEA Electric 709 Entergy New Orleans Electric 703 Kentucky Utilities Electric 701 El Paso Electric Electric 701 FPL Northwest FL Electric 664 Kentucky Power Electric 637 Atmos Energy – South Natural Gas 796 Chattanooga Gas Company Natural Gas 786 Columbia Gas – South Natural Gas 780 Virginia Natural Gas Natural Gas 776 Florida City Gas Company Natural Gas 767 TECO Peoples Gas Natural Gas 765 Enbridge Gas North Carolina Natural Gas 761 Piedmont Natural Gas Natural Gas 759 CenterPoint Energy – South Natural Gas 754 Texas Gas Service Natural Gas 747 Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural Gas 735 Spire Alabama Natural Gas 728





West Region Utilities Customer Effort Performance Utility brand name Service provided Customer Effort Score Puget Sound Energy Combination 746 Avista Combination 736 NorthWestern Energy Combination 727 Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 707 Black Hills Energy – West Combination 706 Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 698 PG&E Combination 680 SDG&E Combination 592 Salt River Project Electric 788 LADWP Electric 745 SMUD Electric 744 APS Electric 740 PNM Electric 740 Seattle City Light Electric 739 Snohomish County PUD Electric 736 Tucson Electric Power Electric 726 Rocky Mountain Power Electric 723 Idaho Power Electric 723 Pacific Power Electric 704 Southern California Edison Electric 700 Portland General Electric Electric 698 NV Energy Electric 660 Cascade Natural Gas Natural Gas 798 SoCalGas Natural Gas 759 Intermountain Gas Company Natural Gas 749 Southwest Gas Natural Gas 748 New Mexico Gas Company Natural Gas 738 NW Natural Natural Gas 723 Enbridge Gas West Natural Gas 707



About the Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential Study

Escalent conducted surveys among 59,793 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 140 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.



About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,600 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in April 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

