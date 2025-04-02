Fabulr Comedy Media Embraces AI and the Fediverse: Innovative Comedy Platform Launching on April 2, 2025

Munich, Germany, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabulr Comedy Media, a pioneering platform for humorous and AI-driven media content, is set to officially launch on April 2, 2025. In an era marked by uncertainty and challenges, Fabulr exemplifies the unifying and uplifting power of humor, serving as a creative showcase for life's absurdities. The platform warmly welcomes humorists and comedy enthusiasts alike.





The launch of Fabulr coincides with initiatives like SaveSocial, which emphasize the preservation of social networks as democratic forces and the strengthening of alternatives to dominant tech corporations. By integrating with the decentralized Fediverse through the Mastodon network and the ActivityPub protocol, Fabulr empowers comedy studios to expand their reach beyond centralized algorithms. "Fabulr Comedy Social" offers a social network for comedy studio operators, enabling posts to be subscribed to, commented on, liked, and shared from any Mastodon account. This approach aligns with SaveSocial's call for open and recognized standards, promoting a more diverse and inclusive social media landscape.

In the face of global crises, humor plays a vital role in uplifting spirits, reducing stress, and fostering new perspectives. Studies indicate that laughter strengthens the immune system, reduces stress hormones, and releases endorphins. Fabulr's vision is to make the world a bit funnier by providing a novel platform for creativity, innovation, and high-quality comedy content.

"Fabulr is more than just a platform; it's a community where creativity and comedy converge," says Jens Hoppe, CEO of Fabulr Comedy Media. "We are excited to harness the power of AI to democratize comedy creation, allowing anyone with an idea to share their humor with the world."

Fabulr leverages generative image and music AI to democratize comedy, enabling creators to overcome traditional production barriers. AI acts as a creative assistant, helping to formulate, refine, and present ideas in various formats. The platform is a digital playground where everyone can develop their comedic talents.

At launch, Fabulr offers a remarkable variety of comedy formats, from offbeat songs and niche topics to film concepts and unconventional photography. With over 135 features, Fabulr provides content creators with the most comprehensive comedy media management and publishing solution, including intuitive media management, powerful search functions, and internet radio broadcasts.

For more information, visit the Fabulr Press Lounge for inspiring topic suggestions and a comprehensive media kit. Follow curated highlight feeds via Mastodon: German and English.





About Fabulr Comedy Media - fabulr.com



Fabulr is a user-generated platform for humorous and often AI-supported media content. It serves as a testing ground for new types of content that could not have been produced in the past. The collaborative and entertaining art project humorously pokes fun at real media products and standards. Given the increasing importance of humor (in difficult times) and generative AI, Fabulr acts as a connecting platform for creativity and comedy. It is more than just a platform - it is a community that brings humorists, comedy fans and - soon - B2B content buyers together. Fabulr provides a community-oriented solution with extensive content management features and serves as an alternative to common social media platforms in its niche.







