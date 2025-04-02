Nextvestment Named One of 2025's Most Innovative WealthTech Companies for Reinventing Mass-Affluent Financial Advice

Singapore , April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextvestment, an AI-native platform redefining how mass-affluent individuals receive financial advice, has been named one of the 2025 WealthTech100’s Most Innovative WealthTech Companies—a global list spotlighting firms that are transforming the wealth and asset management landscape.





Michael Davies, Founder and CEO of Nextvestment





Curated annually by FinTech Global, the WealthTech100 identifies standout companies shaping the future of client engagement, personalization, and regulatory innovation. Now in its seventh year, the list highlights 100 firms selected from over 1,200 global contenders and is referenced by senior leaders at banks, asset managers, and family offices worldwide.

Many investors today face a choice between low-cost, do-it-yourself platforms and premium advisory services built for the ultra-wealthy—leaving a growing segment underserved.

“It’s like being stuck between economy and first class on a flight,” said Michael Davies, CEO of Nextvestment. “These clients want more than basic service, but there’s nothing in between. That’s why we built Nextvestment—to create a personalized, ‘premium plus’ experience that’s both scalable and accessible.”

A Missing Middle in Wealth Advice

The wealth management industry is undergoing a generational shift as trillions of dollars move into the hands of younger, more digitally native investors. While high-net-worth clients receive bespoke service and entry-level investors turn to robo-advisors, individuals with $100k–$1M in investable assets often fall through the cracks.

Nextvestment addresses this gap with a platform that analyzes real-time data, integrates house views from financial institutions, and nudges users toward timely, relevant decisions—while enabling human advisors to focus on deeper, higher-value conversations.

Built to Fit, Not Overhaul

Designed to integrate with the existing infrastructure of financial institutions, Nextvestment plugs into CRMs, portfolio management systems, and compliance workflows—minimizing the lift required for deployment.

Platform Highlights:

• Plug-and-Play Integration with enterprise systems and tools

• Real-Time Copilot that identifies opportunities, risks, and client needs

• Advisor Mode that supports seamless handoffs and deepens client relationships

Early traction across institutions in Asia and Europe reflects rising demand for scalable, advisor-enhancing solutions that serve the mass-affluent market without compromising on personalization.

Looking Ahead

Nextvestment is enhancing its generative AI capabilities with a focus on long-term memory, behavioral context, and deeper personalization. These upgrades will allow the platform to better understand clients over time and deliver more relevant, timely insights.

“We’re making conversations feel more natural, more intuitive—and more valuable,” said Davies.

Upcoming features will include:

• Proactive recommendations aligned with client goals and timing

• Continuous learning from interactions to improve long-term advice

• Advisor tools that highlight key opportunities across entire client books

These enhancements aim to simplify decision-making for clients while helping financial institutions deliver more meaningful engagement at scale.

About Nextvestment

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Singapore, Nextvestment builds AI-powered copilots for modern wealth management—empowering financial institutions to deliver personalized, proactive insights at scale. The platform combines cutting-edge technology with a human-first approach to improve advice delivery for the mass-affluent segment.

Learn more or request a demo at: www.nextvestment.com

About the WealthTech100

Curated by FinTech Global, the WealthTech100 is an annual list of the world’s most innovative technology providers transforming investment, advice, and wealth management. Now in its seventh edition, the list highlights solutions addressing the industry’s biggest challenges—from personalization and engagement to compliance and digital transformation.

More at: www.wealthtech100.com

Media Contact

Annabelle Lin

Chief Revenue Officer

annabelle@nextvestment.com