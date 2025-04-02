Redwood Living, Inc. reaches major milestone: 20,000 apartment homes in growing portfolio

Independence, Ohio, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., has 20,000 reasons to celebrate an exciting new milestone.

The company now has developed and manages a total of 20,000 apartment homes.

“Ultimately, this achievement tells a much bigger story than one number can,” said Steve Kimmelman, founder and CEO of Redwood. “Every new Redwood apartment home represents an opportunity to enhance lives and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to quality, community and our vision to reinvent the apartment home. We mark this milestone with the deepest appreciation for the remarkable team members, residents, investors and partners who have been part of our journey. Without them, we simply wouldn’t be here. We recognize that it’s our people who got us here, and it will be our people who carry us into an exciting future. We remain focused on our ambitious goals for 2025 and beyond, continuing to expand, innovate, and create exceptional living experiences for our residents.”

Fueled by strong development and expansion, Redwood reached this milestone thanks to the newest additions to its portfolio, including Redwood Galloway in Galloway, Ohio, part of the Columbus metro area.

“Redwood Galloway is home to our 20,000th apartment, so it was only appropriate to install a commemorative plaque at that neighborhood to honor the accomplishment,” Kimmelman said.

Here’s a look at Redwood’s other recent neighborhoods that contributed to reaching the 20,000-home milestone:

Ohio

Redwood Amherst: New neighborhood

Redwood Maumee: New neighborhood

Redwood West Jefferson: New neighborhood

Redwood Cincinnati Pippin Road: New neighborhood

Redwood Sandusky: New neighborhood

Redwood Miamisburg: New neighborhood

Illinois

Redwood Fox River Grove: New neighborhood

Redwood Merrillville: New neighborhood

Redwood Aurora: New neighborhood

Redwood Crystal Lake: New neighborhood

North Carolina

Redwood Kannapolis: New neighborhood

Redwood Hickory: New neighborhood

Indiana

Redwood Greenfield: New neighborhood

Nebraska

Redwood Omaha Wenninghoff Road: New neighborhood

Redwood Bennington: New neighborhood

Redwood Bellevue South 25th Street: New neighborhood



Celebrating 20K Homes

“In the real estate industry, everyone says it’s about location, location, location. But Redwood believes it’s about people, people, people, which is why it was so important to us to make our Redwood Ambassadors the center of this special time in our company’s history,” said Kimmelman.



Redwood team members and residents spent the month of March celebrating the 20K milestone. Every week, Redwood held a raffle to award $200 to five employees and five residents. The month culminated with celebrations at Redwood’s home office and across all its regions. Site teams gathered for activities including bowling, indoor golf, karaoke, and more.



Spanning nine states, including Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Nebraska, rental homes by Redwood feature the brand’s signature single-story layout, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and attached garages. Residents also enjoy that their apartment home comes with its own private entrance and dedicated street address.

Some additional amenities and Redwood Advantages that make a Redwood apartment feel like home include spacious eat-in kitchens, large pantries, open floor plans, large closets, washer and dryer hookups, vaulted ceilings, personal patios, pet-friendly accommodations, bonus living space and much more.



About Redwood

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

