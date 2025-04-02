The Next Financial Era: Doing Digital Forum 2025 Explores the Future of Money

On April 3, 2025, SPRING PR will once again host its annual Doing Digital Forum (DDF) in Yerevan.

YEREVAN, Armenia, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the 2024 Global Innovation Index, Armenia advanced nine spots to rank 63rd out of 133 nations, and placed 58th in the Asian Development Bank’s Digital Entrepreneurship Systems report . As these developments reshape Armenia’s financial ecosystem, the need for dialogue, expertise, and forward-thinking policy has never been more critical.

In its third edition, DDF 25, entitled "The Future of Money: Economic Impact," will explore the rapid evolution of financial systems and the disruptive influence of AI-driven technologies. Amazon Web Services, the global tech leader, joins the Forum as the Technology Partner. By bringing together experts, industry leaders, and policymakers, DDF25 will foster high-level discussions on the future of financial ecosystems.

Tatevik Simonyan, Founder of Doing Digital Forum, states: “In response to these global shifts, Doing Digital Forum 2025 will explore how money is evolving and how financial systems are adapting to technological advancements. Our mission remains steadfast: uniting ecosystem players to educate and prepare the public for transformative change.”

As always, this year’s event features an outstanding lineup of international and local speakers. The keynote speaker of DDF 25, world-renowned futurist Gerd Leonhard, will share insights on digital transformation, AI, and finance.

Apricot Capital returns as the Investment Partner of the Forum for the third consecutive year. Vardan Amaryan, Founder of Apricot Capital, says: “The Future of Money is a timely and important topic, and we believe it will lead to engaging discussions giving us the opportunity to contribute our expertise as an ecosystem of leading investment companies operating in Armenia, Dubai, and Hong Kong."

The forum will also feature distinguished speakers from AWS, Visa, UN WFP, Edgar, Dunn & Company, Zodia Custody, the Central Bank of Armenia, Arca, ISAA, Fastex, Fast Bank and others.

Doing Digital Forum is being held with Visa as the Innovation Partner, Fastex as the Blockchain Partner, Arca continuing as the National Partner, and Fast Bank joining DDF25 as the Financial Partner.

Since 2023, the forum has hosted over 40 prominent speakers and more than 2,000 participants from Armenia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the UAE, Germany, Australia, and CIS countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e181220c-5093-4ab1-8f72-5dbbc830b267