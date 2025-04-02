ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Actinium

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Actinium To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Actinium between October 31, 2022 and August 2, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Actinium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATNM) and reminds investors of the May 26, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company’s data from Sierra Trial was unlikely to satisfy the FDA’s guidelines for the acceptance and approval of the Company’s Iomab-B BLA; (2) the additional analyses, including long-term follow-ups that purportedly demonstrated a trend towards improved Overall Survival that the Company provided to the FDA in an attempt to mitigate the Sierra Trial’s poor OS data were unlikely to satisfy the FDA’s guidelines for the acceptance and approval of the Company’s Iomab-B BLA; (3) as a result, the FDA would likely refuse to review the Iomab-B BLA or, if it did consider that BLA, that the application in its current form was unlikely to be approved; and (4), as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

As the truth about Actinium’s business reached the market, the price of Actinium’s stock suffered significant declines, harming investors. For example, on the morning of August 5, 2024, before the market opened, when Actinium issued a press release providing, among other things, a regulatory update on the planned BLA filing and the future plans for Iomab-B in the U.S. Specifically, the press release revealed the Company would need to conduct an additional clinical trial to further support the Company’s BLA filing. On this news, the price of Actinium’s common stock plummeted $3.69, or nearly 60%, to close at $2.48, on unusually high trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Actinium’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/ATNM or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

