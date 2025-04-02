Top 10 Cloud Market Growth Opportunities for 2025: AI, Data Protection, and Sustainability Goals Drive Provider and Enterprise Investments

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Cloud, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2025, organizations across all industries and geographies are focused on artificial intelligence (AI): specifically, how to reap the benefits while minimizing risks. The rapid evolution of AI technologies is driving investment throughout the stack: in infrastructure, processing and storage, data frameworks, cybersecurity, and AI-infused applications.

For cloud hyperscalers, the opportunity lies in offering a diverse selection of foundational models for clients to choose from as they build their AI-powered applications. Also in 2025, organizations will continue to prioritize cost-containment and efficiency in their IT solutions. As their digitalization strategies mature, businesses are investing in technologies that will streamline operations, optimize resources, automate labor-intensive processes, and support sustainable business practices.



They also remain focused on securing apps and data, across multiple platforms and infrastructures. In this report, the publisher outlines the top 10 growth opportunities that cloud service provider will focus on in 2025: Investing in LLMs and developer tools; enhancing data protection strategies; increasing use of low-code application platforms; supporting AI at the edge; optimizing IT and cloud resources; exploring alternative power; embracing hybrid storage; advancing sustainability; expanding cloud infrastructure; and increasing industry clouds.



Top Growth Opportunities for 2025

Growth Opportunity 1: Investing in LLMs and Developer Tools to Drive Enterprise AI Adoption

Growth Opportunity 2: Enhancing Data Protection Strategies and Tools with AI

Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Use of and Expanding Functionality of Low-Code Application Platforms

Growth Opportunity 4: Allowing AI-Fueled Data Collection and Processing with Edge Compute

Growth Opportunity 5: Optimizing IT & Cloud Resources to Enhance Efficiency and Reduce Costs

Growth Opportunity 6: Exploring Alternative Power Options

Growth Opportunity 7: Embracing Hybrid Storage Configurations

Growth Opportunity 8: Advancing Sustainability by Driving Carbon-Neutral Data Centers and Cloud Solutions

Growth Opportunity 9: Expanding Cloud Infrastructure into New Geographical Regions

Growth Opportunity 10: Increasing Focus on Specialized Industry Clouds

