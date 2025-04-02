DRML Miner is now offering a limited-time $10 discount to new users

New York, NY, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRML Miner, an AI-driven cloud mining platform, is now offering a limited-time $10 login mining bonus to new users. The program is designed to lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and provide a seamless, cost-effective way to start earning Bitcoin through cloud mining.





The appeal of new energy cloud mining



Cloud mining has long been a favorite among cryptocurrency enthusiasts due to its ease of use and convenience. Unlike traditional mining, it does not require expensive hardware, technical expertise, or constant monitoring. Cloud mining simplifies the process and allows anyone, regardless of experience, to participate in the cryptocurrency revolution. Instead of investing in expensive mining equipment and managing a complex setup, users can rent mining algorithms from a remote data center and receive a share of the profits generated.



DRML Miner : A combination of laziness and profit





DRML Miner takes the simplicity of cloud mining to the highest level, perfect for newbies. The platform's user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency newbies can navigate with ease. For DRML Miner, laziness is not a weakness; it is the path to success. As a pioneer in providing cloud mining services, DRML Miner has 100 mining farms around the world with more than 500,000 mining equipment, all powered by new renewable energy cycles, and has won the recognition and support of more than 7 million users with its stable income and security.



Platform advantages:



⦁Get a $10 instant bonus upon registration ( click here to register in one click ).



⦁High profit levels and daily payouts.



⦁No additional service fees or management fees.



⦁The platform uses more than 9 cryptocurrencies (such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, BCH) for settlement



⦁The company's affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get a referral bonus of up to $30,000.



⦁ McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support.



Affiliate Program



Now, DRML Miner also launched an affiliate program, a platform where you can make money by recommending websites to others. You can start making money even without investing. After inviting a certain number of active referrals, you will receive a one-time fixed bonus of up to $30,000. There is no limit to the number of referrals, and your earning potential is unlimited!



In Short



If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and with DRML Miner, maximizing your passive income potential is easier than ever.



If you want to learn more about DRML Miner, please visit its official website: https://drmlminer.com or download our mobile app from Google Play or Apple Store .

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.