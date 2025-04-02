UAE Commercial Construction Industry Report 2025: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% During 2024-2030 to Reach $56.49 Billion

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Commercial Construction Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE Commercial Construction Market was valued at USD 42.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 56.49 billion by 2030, reflecting robust growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%

The market has witnessed significant expansion, driven by the UAE's strategic positioning as a global business hub and its continuous infrastructure development. Key factors such as rapid urbanization, a growing population, and increasing demand for modern office spaces, retail outlets, and mixed-use developments have contributed to this growth.







Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the country's primary commercial centers, continue to see large-scale construction projects in response to economic diversification, tourism growth, and the UAE's Vision 2021 goals. Major events like Expo 2020 Dubai have further intensified demand for commercial infrastructure. Government investments in public sector projects, including transportation networks, business parks, and commercial buildings, have played a vital role in shaping the market.



Additionally, the UAE's favorable business environment, which includes policies that encourage foreign investments, has accelerated the development of commercial real estate. The growing demand for advanced facilities and sustainable designs has led to an increased focus on smart buildings, energy-efficient solutions, and environmentally conscious construction practices. As key sectors like retail, hospitality, and business services continue to grow, the UAE Commercial Construction Market is well-positioned for sustained expansion, presenting lucrative opportunities for developers, contractors, and investors alike.



Key Market Drivers



Urbanization and population growth are major factors driving the demand for commercial construction in the UAE. As one of the fastest-growing nations in the region, the UAE has experienced rapid urbanization, particularly in major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, resulting in increased demand for commercial infrastructure. The nation's population has steadily grown, both from natural expansion and an influx of expatriates attracted by job opportunities, thereby boosting the need for office spaces, retail outlets, and hospitality services.



A large proportion of the population now resides in urban centers, where commercial properties such as malls, business hubs, and mixed-use developments are essential to meet the needs of the expanding consumer base and workforce. The government's focus on enhancing urban infrastructure and creating sustainable cities further supports this growth. Key projects like the development of Dubai Creek Harbour and other planned communities are expected to drive additional construction activities, offering integrated spaces catering to both residential and commercial needs. As urban density continues to rise, the demand for commercial spaces that offer convenience, modern amenities, and sustainability will remain strong. Urbanization remains a fundamental driver shaping the type and scale of commercial real estate projects across the UAE. As of 2023, approximately 86% of the UAE population resides in urban areas, primarily in cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.



Key Market Challenges



A significant challenge facing the UAE Commercial Construction Market is the rise in construction costs, driven by inflation, increasing material prices, and labor shortages. Over recent years, the cost of raw materials such as steel, cement, and aluminum has steadily increased due to global supply chain disruptions, high demand, and geopolitical factors, directly affecting construction budgets. This has made it increasingly difficult for developers and contractors to maintain profitability without compromising on quality. Additionally, labor constraints, especially for skilled workers, have pushed wages higher.



The influx of large-scale development projects in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, spurred by both public and private investments, has intensified competition for resources, further driving up construction costs. These rising costs can lead to project delays and impact the feasibility of some commercial real estate developments. Developers may be forced to scale back plans or explore more efficient construction processes to maintain margins, which could affect the quality of final projects. Therefore, managing and controlling construction costs is a significant challenge for industry stakeholders and could also result in delays in meeting market demand for commercial properties.



Key Market Trends



Sustainability and environmental responsibility are becoming key trends in the UAE Commercial Construction Market. With growing global awareness about climate change and environmental degradation, there has been a notable shift toward sustainable construction practices. The UAE government has integrated sustainability into its development strategy, encouraging the adoption of green building standards such as Estidama and LEED certification. These initiatives promote energy efficiency, reduced carbon footprints, and the use of eco-friendly materials in commercial projects.



As a result, developers are increasingly investing in energy-efficient technologies like solar panels, LED lighting, water-saving systems, and recyclable construction materials. Moreover, the demand for net-zero buildings, which minimize environmental impact by producing as much energy as they consume, is on the rise. This trend aligns with the UAE's broader Vision 2030, which prioritizes sustainable urban growth and the diversification of the economy away from fossil fuels.



With businesses and consumers increasingly demanding eco-friendly solutions, the market for sustainable commercial buildings is expanding rapidly. Incentives such as tax rebates and regulatory support for sustainable construction are also encouraging developers and investors to adopt green practices. As the trend toward sustainability continues to gain momentum, it will remain a prominent feature in the UAE commercial construction market in the years ahead. Dubai alone is expected to see a population increase of 2-3% annually, with projections suggesting the city will exceed 4 million residents by 2025.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $42.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Kabbani Construction Group

Almabani General Contractors

AlKifah Contracting Company

Nesma & Partners Contracting Company Ltd.

AL-AYUNI Company

Construction & Planning Co. Ltd.

Contracting & Construction Enterprises Ltd.

Binladen Group Global Holding Company

Al-Rashid Trading & Contracting Co.

Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company

Construction Type:

New Construction

Renovation

Repair & Maintenance

Sector:

Healthcare & Medical Facilities

Educational Institutions

Hospitality

Retail Outlets

Corporate Offices

Others

End-User:

Private

Public

Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Ajman

Umm Al Quwain

Ras Al Khaimah

Fujairah

