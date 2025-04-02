Stratus Modernizes Commercial Package Policy for Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho

SHREWSBURY, N.J., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technology Services (Stratus ), a leading technology solutions provider for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, is pleased to announce the completion of a modernization project at Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho during which the company’s commercial package policy (CPP) product was relaunched on Guidewire PolicyCenter.

In 2024, Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho needed to revamp and relaunch a key commercial lines insurance product to stay competitive in a crowded, hard market characterized by high premiums, stricter coverage terms, and limited capacity. With a full schedule of internal IT projects and maintenance on deck for Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho’s existing staff, the company looked for a trusted partner to move the project forward.

Stratus was selected not only for having a reputation as a leader in the digital transformation space and capabilities as a reliable systems integrator in the insurance industry, but also for a remarkable track record of successfully completed projects. Additionally, Stratus is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level.

“We have an ongoing partnership with Stratus for many of our major projects,” said Lisa Barber, VP of Underwriting for Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho. “Over the past year, we successfully implemented and launched two products within our Guidewire environment through our collaboration with Stratus—one of which was a brand-new product built from the ground up. The partnership, collaboration, and guidance from Stratus were instrumental in our success, and we look forward to continuing this strong partnership.”

The modernization of Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho’s CPP product has been on the company’s roadmap for several years with competing internal priorities keeping it from reaching the finish line. During this engagement, Stratus modernized and relaunched the CPP product working on an aggressive timeline designed to meet Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho’s growth goals. Stratus upgraded the CPP product to run Guidewire PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud and utilized a new platform for quoting and binding.

“This project was intended to maximize existing IT infrastructure by leveraging Guidewire Cloud features and aligning the CPP product for future success,” said Rafael Moreira, SVP of Global Delivery for Stratus. “Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho was looking for increased speed and scalability, as well as more flexibility to be able to rapidly adjust to market fluctuations. Relaunching Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho’s CPP product on Guidewire PolicyCenter positions the company competitively for future growth.”

"Guidewire is excited to work alongside Stratus in delivering innovative solutions to insurers, like Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho," said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. "The combination of Guidewire's technology platform with Stratus's digital transformation expertise has helped the Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho achieve greater speed, scalability, and flexibility to stay competitive in a challenging market. Together with Stratus, we’re empowering insurers to adapt quickly to market changes, optimize operations, and deliver enhanced value to their customers."

“We are pleased that with the help, support, and guidance of Stratus we were able to deliver this project successfully,” said Shilynn Francisco, VP of Information Systems for Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho. “Now that we are on Guidewire, we can offer our customers more coverage for their insurance needs and continue to enhance the CPP product as we go, by further leveraging Guidewire. All lines of business are now written on Guidewire Cloud, which is a tremendous accomplishment for our company.”

Today, Stratus manages large-scale expansions and Guidewire Cloud migrations for rapidly growing insurers, like Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho, and provides implementation, professional, and managed services that drive agility, efficiency, and long-term success.

