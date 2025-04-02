Fortune Names Scripps Health to Its 100 Best Companies List

SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scripps Health has been named one of the top employers in the nation by Fortune magazine for the 17th time. The San Diego organization is the only employer in San Diego County included in the 28th annual 100 Best Companies to Work For list, which was released today.

“Our people are our greatest strength, and we’re proud to continually invest highly in their development, well-being and success,” said Chris Van Gorder, Scripps Health president and CEO. “It’s not surprising that Scripps’ employee turnover rates and job vacancy rates are well below health care industry norms. We take great care of our people and they take great care of our patients.”

With more than 20,000 employees and clinicians across San Diego County, Scripps has created a high-performing workforce by improving workplace safety, supporting workers in both their personal and professional lives, offering professional development opportunities and empowering staff to devise new solutions.

Reducing hospital violence

Across the United States, health care workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than employees in other industries. To address this issue and support the Scripps workforce, Van Gorder created a regional hospital workforce violence task force that includes law enforcement agencies and health care organizations from across San Diego County.

The group held its first meeting in 2023 and has already improved mutual understanding of the issue and created goals to prevent, address and prosecute crimes involving violence against hospital workers. Scripps also supported California Assembly Bill 977, which became law in 2025 and imposes stricter penalties for assaults against health care workers inside a hospital emergency department.

Scripps continues to offer de-escalation courses to equip its employees with skills to handle potentially dangerous situations and ensure they feel safe. It has also integrated security more closely into the care delivery process and has promoted a culture of greater situational awareness and collaboration among staff members. These efforts have contributed to reductions in the number of assaults and workplace violence injuries at Scripps in 2024 compared to 2023.

Customized support for personal crises

Scripps’ Work-Life Services program, partnering with Scripps’ Employee Assistance Program (EAP) team, provides customized help to employees in times of personal crisis. The Work-Life Services program provides a personalized approach to help the whole individual, even away from the job. Every situation is unique, so efforts have ranged from assisting with childcare resources, to providing guidance with completing and filing disability paperwork.

The Work-Life Services program also manages the Helping Our Peers in Emergencies (HOPE) Fund, a program made possible by employee donations of paid time off (PTO) and financial assistance to employees in need. The gift of donated PTO not only helps employees with income, but also keeps their benefits active while on leave of absence.

The HOPE Fund has supported employees through various situations, such as serious illnesses and natural disasters. In January 2024, a record-breaking storm created a flooding emergency in San Diego, which affected several Scripps employees. Scripps helped connect impacted workers to local resources and the HOPE Fund provided $10,000 in grants to aid their recovery.

Scripps also facilitates a peer-to-peer support program called Resilience in Stressful Events, which uses trained volunteers from across Scripps to provide psychological first aid to colleagues in need. Assistance is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Talent Development and Retention

Scripps develops its workforce by investing more than $13.5 million annually in programs that engage and encourage contributions from all employees. Scripps’ Center for Learning and Innovation offers a wide array of classroom instruction and online courses, from clinical training to wellness education.

Additionally, Scripps offers nine career transition programs that teach employees new skills to help advance their careers. These programs also help create a pipeline for hard-to-fill roles, such as intensive care unit registered nurse, radiology technician, care manager and others.

Employees also have access to various leadership training programs, including the Employee 100 program, where front-line employees take part in a series of open conversations with leadership. Additionally, Scripps offers the Front-Line Leader Academy to help first-line supervisors cultivate open communication, authenticity and empathy to foster healthy, productive teams. And the Scripps Leadership Academy provides a dynamic learning environment for managers and above, offering mentoring and access to top leadership and outside experts in an open dialogue on a variety of topics.

Employee Innovation

Scripps empowers its employees to develop new ideas that improve patient care and operational efficiencies. “The best solutions come from where the work happens, that’s why we give our front-line staff practical tools to collaborate and problem solve,” said Eric Cole, Scripps’ corporate senior vice president of human resources. “When our staff members work together to redesign how they care for patients, we get better outcomes, better patient satisfaction and greater staff fulfillment.”

For example, Scripps created and implemented Value by Design several years ago as an approach to continuous improvement that gives its front-line staff the power to call out challenges and implement solutions. The Value by Design approach has recently evolved into the new Scripps Management System, which uses a standardized method to identify opportunities, solve problems and improve the effectiveness of health care services.

As innovative solutions emerge, they are shared with staff across the entire Scripps Health system through internal publications, videos, employee recognition events and other forums.

Scripps came in at No. 97 in the latest edition of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses from employees in the U.S. Companies are only considered for the list if they are Great Place To Work Certified organizations with 1,000 or more U.S. employees.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is highly competitive. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across job level, business unit, race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity.

Earning a spot on the list is an important indicator of overall company performance. Companies on the 100 Best list consistently outperform the market and exceed their competitors on key business measures like retention and innovation.

ABOUT SCRIPPS HEALTH

Founded in 1924 by philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps, Scripps Health is a nonprofit integrated health care delivery system based in San Diego, Calif. Scripps treats more than 600,000 patients annually through the dedication of 3,000 affiliated physicians and more than 17,000 employees among its five acute-care hospital campuses, home health care services, 30 outpatient centers and clinics, and hundreds of affiliated physician offices throughout the region.

Recognized as a leader in disease and injury prevention, diagnosis and treatment, Scripps is also at the forefront of clinical research and is the only health system in the region with two level 1 trauma centers. With highly respected graduate medical education programs at all five hospital campuses, Scripps is a longstanding member of the Association of American Medical Colleges. Scripps has been ranked seven times as one of the nation’s best health care systems by Premier in annual listings previously issued by Merative, IBM Watson Health and Truven Health Analytics. Its hospitals are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report among of the nation’s best and Scripps is recognized by the Advisory Board, Fortune, and Working Mother magazine as one of the best places in the nation to work. More information can be found at www.scripps.org.

