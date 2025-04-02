​​Upbring Champions Introduction of Foster Care Tax Credit Act, Empowering Foster Parents Nationwide

Austin. TX, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upbring applauds the introduction of the Foster Care Tax Credit Act of 2025 (HR 2438) in the U.S. House on Thursday, March 27. As a member of the Foster Care Tax Credit Coalition, Upbring supports this bipartisan bill by Congressional members Erin Houchin (R-IN) and Julie Johnson (D-TX). The proposed $850 annual refundable tax credit will help ease financial burdens on short-term foster parents, improving recruitment and retention to provide children with the stability they deserve.

Currently, foster parents who commit to short-term placements—defined as 15 consecutive days in one month, for up to six months—are ineligible for the federal tax benefits accessible to long-term foster parents, who can claim children as dependents. The proposed bill aims to rectify this disparity by introducing a tax credit specifically for short-term foster parents, providing much-needed financial relief.

“Fostering provides vital care to children in need—but it also entails significant financial responsibilities, including purchasing basic necessities such as clothing, school supplies and hygiene products,” said Michael Loo, President & CEO of Upbring. “Despite these obligations, current financial resources for foster parents often fall short. The FCTC is a welcome change that would help foster parents succeed so children can heal and thrive.”

Building on its deep experience in child welfare policy, Upbring was instrumental in crafting and securing the introduction of this legislation. The organization played a central role, ensuring that the bill’s provisions directly address the financial gaps short-term foster parents face. Through its leadership within the coalition, Upbring helped shape the legislation to reflect the real needs of families providing care.

Upbring was founded over 140 years ago to provide a safe environment and care for abandoned, neglected, and abused children in Texas. Today, it drives societal change by focusing on child wellbeing, using innovative approaches to empower children to be resilient and live a life of opportunity.



“We deeply appreciate Congress​wo​man ​Johnson​​ ​and Congresswoman Houchin for their dedication to assist the families who offer life-restoring care to the children in their homes, no matter how long, leaving a lasting, positive impact on our communities,” said Loo. “This legislation serves as an excellent starting point to provide more support to foster parents and would further enable Upbring and this sector as a whole to change the world through our children.”

Upbring is optimistic about the impactful collaboration with its partners in the Foster Care Tax Credit Coalition and federal allies on Capitol Hill. To learn more about Upbring and the Foster Care Tax Credit Coalition, visit click here. Stay updated with the latest news and developments by following Upbring on Facebook, Instagram and X.





About Upbring

Founded in 1881, Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We are the leaders in delivering a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. Intent on shifting perspectives and reimagining current systems, our work secures a future free from the damages of abuse. Join us in our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

About the Foster Care Tax Credit Coalition

Alongside its partners, Upbring is optimistic about the impactful collaboration among the Child Welfare League of America, National Foster Parent Association and many more, all united in advocating for the wellbeing of children in foster care and their caregivers.

