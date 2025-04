Heimar hf. ("Heimar") has terminated its market making agreement with Landsbankinn hf. regarding market making for bonds issued by Heimar, identified by the ticker symbol HEIMAR290547, and listed on Nasdaq Iceland. The termination has already taken effect.

For further information, please contact Björn Eyþór Benediktsson, CFO of Heimar hf., at eythor@heimar.is

