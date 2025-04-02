DEADLINE ALERT for ALAR, VG, STZ, TTD: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR)

Class Period: March 14, 2024 – August 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was less effective in retaining and/or expanding customer engagements than it had represented to investors; (2) the foregoing would impair Alarum’s ability to generate consistent revenue growth; (3) accordingly, Alarum’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG)

Class Period: January 2025 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Venture did not have the customer backing to implement its projects, allowing for the Company to deliver LNG to the world; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ)

Class Period: April 11, 2024 – January 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 21, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had failed to improve mix, inventory and sales execution and investments made in media spend and price promotions as well as adjustments in sales capabilities to support distributor partners had not been as effective as they claimed; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD)

Class Period: May 9, 2024 – February 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 21, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Trade Desk was experiencing significant, ongoing, self-inflicted execution challenges rolling out Kokai, including transitioning clients to Kokai from the Company’s older platform Solimar; (2) such execution challenges meaningfully delayed the Kokai Rollout; (3) Trade Desk’s inability to effectively execute the Kokai Rollout negatively impacted the Company’s business and operations, particularly revenue growth; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

