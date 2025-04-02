Islamic Financial Institutions Directory 2025, with Coverage of 5000+ Leading Financial Institutions and Leasing Companies throughout Asia, the Middle East and North Africa

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Islamic Financial Institutions 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Essential for those doing business in the Arab and Islamic financial market, this Directory of Islamic Financial Institutions covers more than 5,000 leading financial institutions, including banks, insurance companies, investment, and leasing companies throughout Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Entries in this directory provide:

Company name and address;

Telephone, fax numbers, email, and website addresses;

Names of senior management and Board members;

Names of Executive Officers

Description of business activities;

Brand names and trademarks;

Subsidiaries and associates;

Nos. of employees;

Principal Shareholders

Company Auditors

Financial information for the previous 2 years including: Sales Turnover Profit before Tax Profit after Tax Dividend per share Earnings per share Share capital Shareholders' funds



Key Facts:

5,000 Banks, Insurance, Investment, and Leasing Companies profiled

20,000 names of senior management and board members.

Features:

Company name, address, telephone and fax numbers, email and web addresses

Description of business activities

Subsidiaries and associates

Number of employees

Financial information for the last two years

Principal shareholders and public/private status.

Benefits of the Directory:

Meticulously collated data from each company

Details mergers and acquisitions

Details divestments, major products, and joint ventures.

Countries Covered:

Afghanistan; Algeria; Azerbaijan; Bahrain; Bangladesh; Brunei; Burkina Faso; Chad; Comoros; Djibouti; Egypt; Eritrea; Guinea; Indonesia; Iran; Iraq; Jordan; Kazakhstan; Kosovo; Kuwait; Kyrgyzstan; Lebanon; Libya; Malaysia; Maldives; Mali; Mauritania; Morocco; Niger; Oman; Pakistan; Palestine; Qatar; Saudi Arabia; Senegal; Somalia; Sudan; Syria; Tajikistan; Tunisia; Turkey; Turkmenistan; United Arab Emirates; Uzbekistan and Yemen.

Whether you are a bank manager, in charge of marketing, or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the Islamic bank and insurance industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date information you need.

It is also an indispensable guide to all of the Islamic banks and insurance companies and key corporate decision-makers.

