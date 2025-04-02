Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia Economic Factbook 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia Economic Factbook recognizes and addresses the growing economic unity that includes the countries of the Middle East, Eurasia, and the Arabian Peninsula. It brings together clear and concise economic information that will help prepare business decision makers for the emergence of this new region and as such will be invaluable to anyone doing business with the area.
Features include:
An extensive series of statistical tables presenting comparative figures for all the countries and political entities covered including: Afghanistan; Algeria, Armenia; Azerbaijan; Bahrain; Egypt; Georgia; Iran; Iraq; Israel; Jordan; Kazakhstan; Kyrgyzstan; Kuwait; Lebanon; Libya, Oman; Morocco, Pakistan; Palestinian territories; Qatar; Saudi Arabia; Sudan, Syria; Tajikistan; Turkmenistan; Tunisia, Turkey; United Arab Emirates; Uzbekistan; and Yemen.
Statistical tables cover:
- Population
- Life Expectancy
- Economically Active Population
- Gross Domestic Product
- Exchange Rates
- Banking
- Stock Markets
- Oil and Natural Gas
- Imports and Exports
- Manufacturing
- Electricity
- Water
- Investment
- Air Transport
- Tourism
- Telecommunications
- Education
- Development and Gender
- Broadcasting and Media
- Health
- Land Use
- Environment
A well-balanced, well-judged and remarkably comprehensive volume, this Directory is probably the best reference economic Factbook on the Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia.
Countries Covered:
- Afghanistan
- Algeria
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Burkina Faso
- Chad
- Egypt
- Georgia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Morocco
- Niger
- Oman
- Palestine
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Sudan
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan
- Western Sahara
- Yemen
