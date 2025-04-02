MCLEAN, Va., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $133 million contract by the U.S. Air National Guard to enhance the readiness and proficiency of flying units through live, virtual and constructive training.

Under the 10-year task order, HII will provide expertise and staffing for the execution of distributed mission operations (DMO) events at the U.S. Air National Guard’s Distributed Training Operations Center (DTOC). Located on the Des Moines Air National Guard base, the DTOC is housed in the 132d Combat Training Squadron and connects more than 90 simulation sites across the country servicing readiness via training for the total and joint forces.

“Incorporating live, virtual, constructive elements into training dramatically increases the level of realism for air units and enables them to enhance the critical skills needed to succeed in the face of global threats,” said Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies’ Global Security group. “Our team is focused on the warfighter mission and is pleased to provide customized training solutions for our nation’s citizen airmen and U.S. Marine Corps command and control units.”

An image accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-is-awarded-air-national-guard-training-contract-to-enhance-readiness/.

HII provides high-value engineering and technology solutions for multi-domain training, creating realistic live and synthetic training environments that provide real-world mission rehearsal support.

“We are pleased to expand our services for the DTOC as part of HII’s ever-growing portfolio of U.S. Air Force aviation training programs,” said John Scorsone, director for modeling, training and simulation in the Global Security group.

The HII team will fully implement the Joint Simulation Bus, a software interface used by the Department of Defense, to modernize the DTOC’s gateway connection. It will also use HII’s DMO test tools recently made available to Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Advanced Training Capabilities Program Office.

Work will be performed primarily in Des Moines, Iowa, and will focus on the wide array of training opportunities for the joint forces along with Air National Guard pilot training.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

