Odyssey Wellness to Present at Planet Microcap Showcase in Las Vegas, NV April 22nd-24th

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Wellness (“The Company” or “Odyssey”), a leading Ready-to-Drink (RTD) functional beverage focused on cognitive and mood-boosting performance, is disrupting the energy drink category with its innovative blend of high-potency Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, and other ingredients, offering exceptional flavor without any artificial sweeteners, today announced that Scott Frohman, Founder & CEO, will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2025, taking place at the Paris Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV on April 22-24, 2025.

Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2025

Presentation Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. PT

Location: Paris Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV, in Track 4 - Loire

Webcast:https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/guest_book?session_id=dg9qbWcRKCiupyJLwGgr5q

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Frohman, please contact your representatives at Planet Micro or email KCSA Strategic Communications at Odyssey@KCSA.com.

About Odyssey Wellness

Odyssey Wellness is the fastest-growing brand in the functional natural energy beverage segment, specializing in cognition, energy, and mood-boosting performance. By combining high-potency ingredients like Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, L-theanine, and Panax Ginseng, Odyssey is disrupting the traditional energy drink market with a focus on natural, effective performance enhancement. Our product line includes three innovative offerings: Odyssey Elixir, Odyssey 222, and Odyssey Revive, each designed to deliver a superior clean energy experience without the artificial additives.

About Planet Microcap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: (212) 896-1254

Odyssey@KCSA.com