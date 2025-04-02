Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on April 14

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2025 on Monday, April 14. Management will host a corresponding conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Events” section of the investor relations website. Participants are encouraged to register on the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.