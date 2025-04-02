Digital Brands Group Inc. Acquires Assets of Open Daily Technologies Inc., a Virtual Shopping Innovation Company

Austin, Texas, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (OTC Markets: DBGI), a publicly traded company specializing in eCommerce and Fashion, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Open Daily Technologies Inc. (“Open Daily”), a company pioneering virtual shopping solutions that enhance online retail experiences and drive consumer engagement, in exchange for 344,827 shares of common stock of Digital Brands Group, Inc.

Open Daily: Transforming Online Retail

Open Daily is at the forefront of next-generation digital shopping experiences, creating tools that enable brands to connect with consumers in more engaging, immersive, and interactive ways. Open Daily’s solutions help retailers increase conversions, optimize customer journeys, and enhance online shopping with real-time interaction.

Core Product Offerings:

● Outfit Virtual Shopping – A dynamic, live shopping platform designed to replicate the in-store experience online, driving higher engagement and conversion rates. ● Outfit Voice AI – A multilingual, intelligent shopping assistant chat service that enhances customer support and personalized shopping. ● Outfit ND-AI (Neuroscience-Driven AI) – A developing platform aimed at providing deeper consumer insights through behavioral and engagement data.

Strategic Acquisition to Enhance Digital Retail Innovation

Digital Brands Group’s acquisition of the assets of Open Daily aligns with its strategy to expand its presence in the evolving online shopping space, integrating interactive commerce solutions that help brands drive meaningful connections with customers.

“With Open Daily’s virtual shopping technology assets, we see an opportunity to enhance digital retail experiences,” said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to provide brands with innovative tools to improve engagement, increase sales, and create a more immersive shopping environment.”

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer’s “closet share” by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

