FirstService Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV) (NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held virtually earlier today, the eight director nominees listed in FirstService’s management information circular dated February 12, 2025 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of FirstService. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Yousry Bissada 29,196,775 98.814% 350,561 1.186 % Elizabeth Carducci 29,196,981 98.814% 350,355 1.186 % Steve H. Grimshaw 27,419,070 92.797% 2,128,266 7.203 % Jay S. Hennick 26,373,017 89.257% 3,174,319 10.743 % D. Scott Patterson 29,016,667 98.204% 530,669 1.796 % Frederick F. Reichheld 28,860,731 97.676% 686,605 2.324 % Joan Eloise Sproul 29,103,907 98.499% 443,429 1.501 % Erin J. Wallace 27,757,798 93.943% 1,789,538 6.057 %



FirstService shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of FirstService for the ensuing year and a non-binding advisory resolution on FirstService’s approach to executive compensation, all as set out in the Circular.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential – North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands – one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates more than US$5.2 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.firstservice.com.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 960-9566

Jeremy Rakusin

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566