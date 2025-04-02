BUCKLER Securities Expands Service Offerings

VERO BEACH, Fla. and GREENWICH, Conn., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUCKLER Securities LLC (“BUCKLER”), an SEC and FINRA registered broker-dealer specializing in U.S. Treasury (cash) trading and high-quality liquid assets securities financing, today announced the expansion of its service offerings. BUCKLER has added FINRA-approved services for correspondent clearing, fixed income prime brokerage, and securities lending.

“These approvals are an important milestone in growing BUCKLER into a more comprehensive platform spanning securities prime services,” said Richard Misiano, BUCKLER’s Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to continually enhancing our products to meet the needs of the institutional market and are confident these expanded offerings will bring a new level of service to our institutional clients and partners.”

BUCKLER’s Sales and Trading business trades fixed-income securities over the counter on an agency and principal basis with broker-dealers, banks, U.S. State Funds, hedge funds, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional clients. Led by Gregory Minard, Managing Director, Repo Sales & Trading, BUCKLER’s team will build upon its extensive market experience to grow these new offerings in correspondent clearing, fixed income prime brokerage, and securities lending.

Andrew Lazar, Managing Director, Head of Sales, added, “We are excited to expand BUCKLER’s offerings. With these new services – correspondent clearing, fixed income prime brokerage, and securities lending – we will deliver to clients a superior trading experience with increased efficiencies, improved market access, and advanced risk management.”

About BUCKLER

BUCKLER is a Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority registered broker-dealer that specializes in providing long and short-term liquidity solutions. As a repo dealer, BUCKLER provides its clients with financing for mortgage-backed, agency and treasury securities. In addition, as a netting member of the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation approved to trade and clear General Collateral Finance repo, BUCKLER can help mitigate risk and source the most liquid collateral available through diverse counterparties. BUCKLER also offers trading and investment banking services, with expertise in the underwriting of public offerings and private placements.

