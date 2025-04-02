WSP Announces Details for the Release of its Q1 2025 Results and for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation"), one of the world's leading professional services firms, will release its 2025 first quarter results on May 7, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on May 8, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results. WSP will also hold its annual meeting of shareholders on May 8, 2025, at 11:00 am (Eastern Time).

FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

To participate in the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link.

A presentation of the 2025 first quarter results will be accessible on May 7, 2025, after market close. A webcast replay will also be available within 24 hours following the call on WSP’s website at www.wsp.com, in the Investors section.

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Corporation will hold its annual meeting of shareholders as a hybrid meeting on May 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

The IN-PERSON meeting will be held at Lumi Experience - 1250 René-Lévesque Blvd. W., Suite 3610, Montréal, QC, H3B 4W8

The VIRTUAL meeting will be held via live webcast online at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-331-832-817 and password: WSP2025 (case sensitive)

The Corporation's management information circular and notice of annual meeting of shareholders dated March 25, 2025, as well as its 2024 annual report, are available on WSP’s website at www.wsp.com in the Investors section under “Reports & Filings” and have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

ABOUT WSP

