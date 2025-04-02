Broadwind Awarded Strategic Order for Precision Components Supporting Power Generation

CICERO, Ill., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and equipment serving global markets, today announced its largest order to date of precision machined gearing products for the power generation market. Including this latest order, bookings for products from this leading OEM of natural gas turbines exceed $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Increasing demand for products supporting our nation’s electrical infrastructure is driving strong interest in our precision manufactured components. In response, the Company strategically enhanced its ability to move beyond traditional gearing by investing in industry leading machining capabilities, expanding its quality certifications including International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and the AS9100 registration required for defense and aerospace applications.

“This significant order with a leading OEM customer validates our strategy and recent investments,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind. “Through successful execution of this initial customer demand, we are well-positioned to grow in the overall power generation market, which represents a multi-year opportunity across all business units.”

ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com.