Statement from IPC, the Global Electronics Association, on ‘Liberation Day’ Pressing for Domestic Manufacturing Strategy

Bannockburn, Illinois, USA, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC, a global electronics association dedicated to furthering the competitive excellence and financial success of more than 3,200 members, shared the following statement today on U.S. tariffs and their implications on the global electronics industry. It can be attributed to Richard Cappetto, IPC senior director of North American government affairs:

For decades, IPC has worked to restore U.S. leadership in electronics manufacturing, urging the government to recognize its strategic importance and invest in rebuilding critical domestic capabilities. We welcome President Trump’s commitment to strengthening American manufacturing, particularly his focus on revitalizing the defense industrial base. Electronics design and production are the backbone of innovation and industrial resilience across all sectors of the economy, and we stand ready to work with the administration on a bold strategy to rebuild this vital sector.

Tariffs will not achieve this goal. A strong U.S. electronics industry requires a comprehensive approach—one that pairs targeted investments and incentives with policies that enhance mutually beneficial trade partnerships. Trade is essential to supply chain resilience, innovation, and cost competitiveness. Without it, tariffs risk raising costs for American businesses and further driving production offshore.

IPC is eager to work with President Trump, his administration, and Congress on policies that profoundly strengthen U.S. electronics manufacturing. We urge a collaborative strategy that fosters domestic growth while maintaining global connections critical to long-term competitiveness.

###

About IPC

IPC (www.IPC.org) is a global industry association based in Bannockburn, Ill., dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its more than 3,200-member companies which represent all facets of the electronics industry, including design, printed board manufacturing, electronics assembly, advanced packaging and test. As a member-driven organization and leading source for industry standards, training, market research and public policy advocacy, IPC supports programs to meet the needs of an estimated $2 trillion global electronics industry. IPC maintains additional offices in Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, Ga.; Miami, Fla.; Mexico City, Mexico; Munich, Germany; Brussels, Belgium; Bangalore and New Delhi, India; Bangkok, Thailand; and Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Taipei, Greater China.

Editor’s Note:

IPC’s March 2025 Global Sentiment of the Electronics Manufacturing Supply Chain report

can be accessed at: www.ipc.org/news.