Arbitration Claim Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) has received an update from the Arbitral Tribunal regarding the Company’s ongoing Arbitration Claim against the Republic of Peru.

Quoted from the Tribunal’s update “The Tribunal refers to the Claimant’s communication of 14 March 2025, and it wishes to provide the following status update to the Parties:

The ruling is in the final translation stage, but the process of translation and checking has been unexpectedly time-consuming. Considering the time necessary to finalize the ruling for dispatch in the two procedural languages, the Tribunal anticipates and intends that the ruling will be dispatched this Spring.”

Gordon Ellis (CEO) commented “Although we had anticipated a final ruling by this time, the good news is that we are already into “Spring” so a final ruling is expected in the very near future.”

For ongoing updates and more detail with respect to the arbitration, please refer to the Company’s website (www.lupakagold.com/projects/arbitration).

For background on the basis for the Claim, please refer to the Company’s previous news releases, also available on the Company’s website (www.lupakagold.com/news/#2020).

Lupaka is represented in the arbitration proceedings by the international law firm LALIVE (www.lalive.law), and has the financial backing of Bench Walk Advisors (www.benchwalk.com).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is a Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through identification and development of mining assets.

About LALIVE

LALIVE is an international law firm with offices in Geneva, Zurich and London, that specializes in international dispute resolution. The firm has extensive experience in international investment arbitration in the mining sector, amongst others, and is currently representing investors and States as counsel worldwide.

About Bench Walk Advisors

Bench Walk Advisors is a global litigation financier with over USD 250 million of capital deployed across in excess of 100 commercial cases. Bench Walk and its principals have consistently been ranked as leading lawyers and litigation funders in various global directories.

