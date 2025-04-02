OPUS Health and Wellness Announces Strategic Partnership with PGA Professionals

Waldwick, NJ, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPUS Health and Wellness, a leading innovator in topical and cosmeceutical health and wellness products, has announced a strategic partnership with PGA Professionals nationwide to provide its Virtual Dispensary Program to PGA members across the United States. OPUS’s state-of-the-art technologies will enable thousands of PGA members and affiliates to offer pharmaceutical-grade wellness products to hundreds of thousands of golfers and consumers through a first-of-its-kind, exclusive group offering.

The program is set to launch in Spring 2025, starting in New Jersey. Chris Bauer, Executive Director of the New Jersey Section, was the first Section Director to partner with OPUS. "The New Jersey PGA is excited to partner with OPUS Health and Wellness who will serve as a Presenting Sponsor of the Head Professional Championship. The opportunity to partner with a company whose products provide a wide range of health benefits to mind and body is a great opportunity for our PGA Members and their customers. We look forward to growing the OPUS brand throughout the New Jersey Section for many years to come."

Many of New Jersey’s top golf professionals have already joined the OPUS Program. “I have been using OPUS products on my surgically repaired thumb, and I can honestly say the results have been nothing short of amazing,” said Brent Studer, Director of Golf at Metedeconk National Golf Club. “OPUS has been a game changer for me.” David Reasoner, PGA Head Golf Professional at The Ridgewood Country Club, is also a strong advocate. “After getting an up-close and personal look at the OPUS Program and product lines, I knew this would be a perfect fit for our PGA Members around the country,” Reasoner said. “The program will help you connect with your members/customers on a level that goes beyond their golf games, extending to their overall health and wellbeing. I’m thrilled to introduce OPUS to our golfing community.”

“Our staff will work closely with PGA professionals and their teams to educate their members on the benefits of OPUS Health and Wellness products and programs,” said Michael Beck, OPUS’s Director of Golf Development.

Headquartered in Waldwick, New Jersey, OPUS Health and Wellness operates FDA Registered, cGMP manufacturing facilities and is one of the nation’s leading providers of world class Health and Wellness products.

For more information contact:

Name: Michael Beck

Email: mike@opushealthandwellness.com

Organization: OPUS Health and Wellness

Phone: 914-370-2120