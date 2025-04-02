MISS WORLD, SUPRANATIONAL AND TEEN CAYMAN ISLANDS COLLABORATES WITH TOP INTERNATIONAL PAGEANT COACH LU CELANIA SIERRA

George Town, Cayman Islands, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move to elevate the Cayman Islands' presence on the international pageant stage, Miss World, Miss Supranational and the Miss Teen Cayman Islands Pageant announce the upcoming visit of Lu Celania Sierra, globally recognized as one of the world's premier pageant and runway coaches. Sierra, affectionately known as "Runway Lu," will conduct intensive training sessions with all three of Cayman's current titleholders from April 3-6, 2025.



Lu Celania Sierra

Named "BEST COACH" by The Global Beauty Awards, Sierra brings her unparalleled expertise to the Cayman Islands, having guided numerous contestants to international crowns, including notable Miss USA and Miss Universe winners Kaleigh Garris, Kara McCullough, Deshauna Barber, and Olivia Culpo.

"This marks a transformative moment for pageantry in the Cayman Islands," says Pamela Ebanks-Small, Franchise holder and Director for Miss World, Miss Supranational and Miss Teen Cayman Islands. "For the first time ever, we're able to bring a coach of Lu's caliber to our shores to train all our current queens simultaneously. Her expertise in runway technique, interview skills, and stage presence is precisely what our representatives need to compete confidently on the world stage."

Ebanks Small continues, "Our vision for women in the Cayman Islands extends far beyond crowns and sashes. We're creating opportunities for our young women to develop as global ambassadors who represent not just our beautiful islands, but embody the intelligence, grace, and determination of Caymanian women. Lu's training will be instrumental in helping our queens carry themselves with the confidence and poise necessary to bring home international recognition within our next five pageant cycles."

Sierra will conduct specialized training focusing on walking techniques, stage presentation, and interview skills. Additionally, she will host a special group session for aspiring models and pageant contestants in the community.

"When you look at Miss World, Miss Supranational, and other major international competitions, the level of preparation is extraordinarily high," Ebanks Small adds. "Lu's background as both a supermodel who has walked for Giorgio Armani, Oscar de la Renta, and Givenchy, and as the official trainer for major pageant systems puts our queens in the best possible position to succeed."

The training initiative was made possible through the support of various sponsors, particularly the Ministry of Tourism, whose continued backing has allowed the Pageant to enhance the quality of preparation for its contestants. Special thanks also go to ProFitness and Radiance Dance for providing their studio spaces for the training sessions, as well as Cayman Airways for their support of this initiative.

About Miss World Cayman Islands

Miss World Cayman Islands is dedicated to empowering young Caymanian women through leadership development, cultural awareness, and community service. The organization provides contestants with platforms to advocate for social causes while representing the Cayman Islands' unique heritage and values on international stages. Through mentorship, training, and competition, Miss World Cayman Islands cultivates confident, well-rounded ambassadors who exemplify the beauty, intelligence, and spirit of the Caymanian people.

About Lu Celania Sierra

Lu Celania Sierra is a renowned model, runway expert, pageant coach, and host who has transformed pageantry by infusing runway style into global programs like Miss USA, Miss Universe, Miss America, and pageants worldwide. As the founder of Alup International, Lu is globally recognized for her expertise in modeling, runway etiquette, and pageantry. Her unparalleled techniques have guided countless contestants to success. Lu has also hosted red carpets and captivated audiences worldwide as co-host for Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants, and has appeared on popular shows like "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Front Facing

For more information or interviews contact:

Publicist Qamar Zaman qz@storytellers.ky

Pamela Ebanks-Small missworldcayman@gmail.com