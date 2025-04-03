Vacay Village of Pensacola’s Judy Brown Featured in HelloNation: Tips on How to Keep Your Dog Safe and Comfortable While on Vacation

PENSACOLA, Fla., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judy Brown of Vacay Village of Pensacola was recently featured in HelloNation, where she shared expert insights on traveling with dogs. The feature article, Ensuring Your Dog's Comfort and Safety on Vacation , provides actionable guidance for pet owners planning to include their dogs in upcoming travel plans.

Wondering how to keep your dog safe and comfortable while on vacation? The article emphasizes the importance of choosing pet-friendly accommodations and understanding all relevant pet policies before traveling. This helps set clear expectations and reduces stress for both pet and owner.

Travelers are advised to ensure that all vaccinations are up to date and to carry proof of immunization, which is often required by pet-friendly lodging providers. The article also highlights the value of proper identification, recommending both an updated ID tag and a registered microchip to safeguard against the risk of a lost pet.

When traveling by car, the article suggests securing dogs in a well-ventilated crate and making frequent stops for breaks. This not only supports the animal’s physical needs but also helps them acclimate to new surroundings. Pet owners are also encouraged to pack a dedicated travel bag for their dog, including essentials such as food, water, favorite toys, bedding, a leash, and a pet-specific first-aid kit.

Once at the destination, providing a quiet space for the dog to rest can make the adjustment easier. Adhering to local leash laws and showing consideration for other guests helps ensure a positive experience for everyone involved.

Judy Brown’s feature reflects Vacay Village of Pensacola’s ongoing commitment to supporting responsible pet travel and creating welcoming spaces for vacationing families and their pets.

The full article is available on HelloNation .

