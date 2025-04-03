Geosynthetics Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 18.4 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global geosynthetics market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.5% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 18.4 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global geosynthetics market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (billion US$) 18.4 Growth (CAGR) 4.5% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Geosynthetics Market:

The global geosynthetics market is segmented based on application type, function type, technology type, material type, and region.

Based on application type - The geosynthetics market is segmented into roads and other trafficked areas; asphalt reinforcement; railways; tunnels & underground structures; earthworks, foundations, and retaining walls; solid waste disposal; drainage systems; erosion control works; reservoirs & dams; canals; liquid waste containment; and others. Roads and other trafficked areas and asphalt reinforcement applications are expected to remain dominant due to the growing road construction activities around the world and increasing penetration of geosynthetics in road construction, mainly for drainage and separation purposes. In road engineering, geosynthetics serve multiple functions, such as creating drainage structures, separating layers, preventing uneven settlements, providing waterproofing, and reinforcing road infrastructure and superstructure layers. More than 35% of the world’s roads are paved, of which the majority are in Europe and North America. The fastest growth for geosynthetics needs for liquid waste containment is primarily due to the stringent environmental standards for waste management in high-income countries.

Based on function type - The market is segmented into separation & filtration, protection, reinforcement, drainage, and interlayer barrier and stress relief. Separation & filtration are expected to remain the dominant function of geosynthetics in the market during the forecast period as they effectively filter impurities and prevent soil erosion in civil engineering applications critical for environmental protection and water management. As more infrastructure projects are planned globally, especially in developing regions, separation and filtration functions are increasingly needed to maintain the integrity of roads, railways, and drainage systems.

Based on technology type – The market is segmented into woven, nonwoven, grid, composites, and geomembranes. Nonwoven geosynthetics are expected to remain dominant in the market throughout the forecast period, driven by their cost-effectiveness and extensive use in filtration, separation, and drainage applications. They play a key role in slope protection along riverbanks, coastal areas, and lake embankments, as well as in land reclamation, wharf construction, flood control for ship locks, and rescue operations. The geocomposites are expected to experience rapid growth in demand as they provide additional specific properties like protection, drainage, or filtration due to the bonding of two or more different geosynthetics.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for geosynthetics during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are witnessing rapid urbanization and driving demand for roads, railways, airports, and bridges, where geosynthetics are essential for soil stabilization, separation, and drainage.

Government investments in highways, smart cities, and transport corridors (e.g., China’s Belt and Road Initiative and India’s Bharatmala Project) are increasing the adoption of geosynthetics.

The demand for geosynthetics in the region is propelled by growing investment in public infrastructure development and the need for effective solid waste management systems.

Expansion of industrial zones and facilities requires geosynthetics for land preparation, erosion control, and drainage solutions.

The availability of raw materials and cheaper labor in countries like China and India enables the cost-efficient production of geosynthetics, making the region competitive in both domestic and international markets.



Geosynthetics Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing road and infrastructure construction activities.

A shift in focus and government regulations on solid and liquid waste management.

Increasing penetration of geosynthetics in developing countries like India, China, and Eastern European countries, among others.

Rapid urbanization and a huge number of large-scale government projects.



Top 10 Companies in the Geosynthetics Market:

The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of over 500 players across the globe. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Some major players provide a complete range of services, including geocomposites and geomembranes. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Geosynthetics Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.